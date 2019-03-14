“Socfin must stay” – workers demand

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 14 March 2019:

Workers of Socfin Agricultural Company in Sierra Leone have told the government that the presence of the agricultural company in Pujehun District, Sahn Malen Chiefdom has transformed the chiefdom and district to the admiration of most locals.

Residents of Sahn-Malen applaud the strides made by Socfin Agricultural Company in their chiefdom and Pujehun District as a whole. According to the residents, a town which was considered as an eerie chiefdom has metamorphosed into a works yard due to the timely intervention of the company and its Paramount Chief.

Chiefdom Speaker of Sahn-Malen – Robert Moiguah, said that the people of Malen chiefdom are wholeheartedly pleased with the presence of the company, especially the development it has brought to the chiefdom and Pujehun District as whole.

He said that residents of Malen and neighbouring chiefdoms in Pujehun district can now travel to Bo on the newly refurbished road which was once a terrible road network.

“You can now travel from Bo to Sahn-Malen Chiefdom for 45minutes,” he said, noting that the road network from Koribondo to the chiefdom headquarters has been very well improved with the help of the agricultural company.

Chief Robert Moiguah in his quest for peace and tranquillity to prevail in his chiefdom, calls on the various Civil Society Organizations to stop carrying negative stories about the chiefdom to the public, but urges them to have constructive dialogue with the government and other stakeholders to find lasting truce in the chiefdom which will attract more investors.

Hundreds of workers from various locations within the operation areas of the company are urging President Bio and his New Direction government to find a lasting solution to the conflict in Malen.

It could be recalled that recently, serious unrest took place in the chiefdom which resulted in the death of two Sierra Leoneans, prompting the Sierra Leone Police to make a series of arrest including the legislative representative who was charged to court for various offences.

Though tranquillity is slowly returning there are feelings of uneasiness among expatriates and local staffs working for the company, due to the slow pace at which the government is handling the Malen issues.

In response to calls from his subjects, Paramount Chief Victor Brima Kebbie is appealing to the government and other stakeholders to bring lasting peace to his chiefdom.

According to the Paramount Chief, the concerns raise by the Human Rights Organizations in calling on the government to take action against the agricultural company are purely unfounded, as both the central government and other stakeholders have exonerated the company from these allegations.

Sierra Leone, according to the traditional leader, is a hub for investors but the narrative should be changed if the country is to continue to attract genuine investors.

The land tenure system in the country is not without some headaches, but people must be law-abiding and refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

The mill according to workers, processes about 60 tons of palm fruits per hour, with a rate of oil production of around 22%; generating its own electricity through a steam boiler (20ton/hr steam) that runs on the fibers of the fruits.

The capacity of the generating turbine is 1.8MW, which will produce in the first phase 1.2MW of electricity, oil storage of 4200 ton on site, kernel storage of 600M on site also. The Socfin Agricultural Mill is one of the biggest in West Africa which continued to create jobs for Sierra Leoneans.

Our rural people need arable lands to farm but we should also equally understand that national interest always supersedes self-interest. And it was against the backdrop of national interest that an official agreement was reached for Socfin to establish in Sahn Malen Chiefdom just as other agricultural companies have established in other parts of the country like ADDAX in the northern region. Therefore, challenging the operation of Socfin in Sahn Malen Chiefdom is tantamount to undermining the authority of the Central Government and the entire leadership of Pujehun District. The lawless and spineless dissenters should not be allowed to go scot-free with their callousness and heartlessness which are anathema to national development.

