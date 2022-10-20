South Korean Ambassador Kim Young held talks with Freetown Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 20 October 2022:

South Korea’s Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Kim Young Chae and his delegation visited the Mayor of Freetown Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr at her office on Tuesday, where they discussed a range of issues including the New City Hall building which was constructed by the Government of South Korea, the celebrations of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between South Korea and Sierra Leone and the introduction of the new Honorary Consul of the Republic of South Korea to Sierra Leone, Mahesh Nandwani.

Both Mayor Aki-Sawyerr and Ambassador agreed to work together to ensure a successful 60th anniversary celebrations.

Her Worship the Mayor took Ambassador Kim and his delegation on a tour of the Freetown City Hall as they discussed the locations for various celebration events.

Mayor Aki-Sawyerr was joined at the meeting by Councillor Zainab Conteh, Chair Foreign Relations Committee; Festus Kallay, Chief Administrator, Violett Kargbo, Foreign and Protocol Officer, FCC and Manja Kargbo, Team Lead, Mayor’s Delivery Unit.

