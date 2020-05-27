State opening of Sierra Leone parliament tomorrow – president Bio to speak

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 27 May 2020:

The Office of the Clerk of Sierra Leone’s Parliament issued a statement today, informing Members of Parliament and the General Public that, President Julius Maada Bio will present a State of the Nation’s Address as required by law to Members of Parliament tomorrow, Thursday 28th May 2020, commencing at 10am.

Tomorrow’s state opening of Parliament will take place in the Chamber of Parliament itself, marking the Third Session of the Fifth Parliament of the Second Republic of Sierra Leone.

But the Clerk’s statement reads: “Due to observing the enhanced measures announced by Government to fight COVID-19, only the few Invited Guests will be allowed to access the precincts of Parliament to witness the Presidential Speech from the Throne in Parliament. Invited Guests are required to wash their hands and use face masks during their stay in Parliament.

“The Ministry of Information and Communication and the Westminster Foundation for Democracy have supported a Virtual Parliament to enable the President to address the nation amidst COVID-19 in light of decongestion and social distancing. Please follow the virtual link below using preferably Google Chrome:

State Opening of Parliament of Sierra Leone Virtual Link:

Share your Click2Meet link to initiate an ad-hoc web meeting: https://gims-govnet-gov-sl.3cx.net/join/speakerofparliament

The event will be streamed live on various television stations and also aired on many radio stations using the link above; and other online platforms.

