Supreme Court decides tomorrow whether President Bio can change the country’s electoral system to proportional representation

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 26 January 2023:

The Supreme Court of Sierra Leone will deliver judgment tomorrow Friday morning, in a lawsuit brought by lawyers acting for the main opposition APC party last month, against the government’s decision to change the country’s electoral laws that will replace the constituency based – first past the post system for proportional representation.

Elections are due in Sierra Leone in just under five months, and critics say that changing the electoral system now will give significant advantage to the ruling SLPP at the elections.

Both SLPP and the main opposition have the same number of MPs in parliament, and president Bio is being accused of trying to forge his way into winning a second term in office by changing the electoral system.

But the government argues that the changes brought in by the new electoral laws are already enshrined in the country’s 1991 Constitution.

Tomorrow morning, the highest court in the land – the Supreme Court will decide.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...