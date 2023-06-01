Supreme Court throws out action against Dr Samura and the Electoral Commission – Op ed

Kabs Kanu: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 01 June 2023:

When in my unofficial legal analysis, I hinted that nothing would come out of the Supreme Court application by Paul Kamara and Alimamy Coulson Turay against the Electoral Commissioner, ECSL, Dr. Samura Kamara and the APC, angry SLPP supporters, in one of their forums, took me to task and even questioned me to publish my legal qualification. I did not indulge them in their childishness.

Today, the Supreme Court struck out the application because of faulty legal construction. The applicants did not comply with Rule 90 ( 1) of the Supreme Court Rules , Public Notice 1 of 1982 .

The originating notice of motion has therefore been struck out, pursuant to Rule 90 ( 3) of the Supreme Court Rules . That means that the matter has been thrown out .

This is another very big blow to the rebels of the APC, led by one Alfred Peter Conteh, who are ostensibly being used by the SLPP ( hiding in the background ) to cripple the presidential candidacy of Dr. Samura Kamara.

Now, we move to June 24 when Dr. Samura Kamara will become the next President of Sierra Leone.

If God has destined that SAMURA KAMARA will be the next President, APC rebels and the SLPP can do their devilish best, but they will not succeed.

Thank God for another victory for the people of Sierra Leone.