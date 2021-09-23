The APC is stronger and ready for a return to governance in 2023 – says former president Koroma

Former President Ernest Bai Koroma: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 23 September 2021:

The events of the last few days have been very historic for one of Sierra Leone’s, and indeed, one of Africa’s oldest and most successful political parties. The All Peoples’ Congress (APC) of Sierra Leone has endured more than three very turbulent years, following the 2018 general elections.

But once again, the delegates and the general membership have shown that the APC is capable of dealing with its own challenges and together, rise above the parapet stronger, more determined and ready to better serve the people of Sierra Leone.

It is also a testament to the indispensable fact that democracy is not alien to the APC; rather, it has always been and would continue to be integral to the character of our party.

For this remarkable determination manifested in the outstanding organisation, peacefulness, inclusiveness, transparency, and success of the party’s Emergency Delegates Conference (E -NDC), I commend ALL my Comrades, irrespective of any differences in terms of views and actions.

I urge you to maintain this spirit of dialogue, of working together, of inclusive participation and of fostering progress in the pursuit of the Party’s aspirations.

It is okay for family members to disagree, but it is not right to keep grudges over such disagreements. Put the past behind you, open your arms, embrace one another, and keep the momentum as we proceed to the next stages of the process of putting the party back on the path to regain national governance.

From what has happened throughout the last few years and in view of the formidable leadership and strength of the membership exhibited during the just concluded E -NDC, I now feel even more confident that even after I would have stepped down as your leader, the APC is robust enough to peacefully and democratically continue with a new and great leadership.

I therefore, once again, thank everyone in the APC, particularly the national officers, the National Advisory Committee, the party’s Legal Team, members of the various committees and all those who have played their part in this process of healing and revival.

God Bless the APC! God Bless Sierra Leone!

Ernest Bai Koroma, Outgoing Chairman and Leader of Sierra Leone’s All Peoples Congress Party.

