The Bio dynasty – undermining democracy in Sierra Leone

Alpha Amadu Jalloh (The Fox): Sierra Leone Telegraph: 19 March 2024:

In a democracy, the principles of fairness, transparency, and equal opportunity should reign supreme. However, recent observations in Sierra Leone raise serious questions about the state of democracy in the country.

One cannot help but notice the pervasive influence of the Bio family across various sectors of governance, raising concerns about nepotism and the erosion of democratic values.

President Julius Maada Bio, patriarch of the Bio family, considered to be the fountain of honour in Sierra Leone, is wielding excessive power and influence. However, what is more alarming is the extensive involvement of his family members in key governmental institutions.

From telecommunications to transportation, and from education to energy, it seems like the Bio family has left no sector untouched.

Take, for instance, James Bio’s role in Sierratel, once a national asset but now left in ruins under his leadership. The closure of Sierratel, a vital telecommunications provider, raises serious questions about James Bio’s competency and motives.

Similarly, other family members like Tennyson Bio, Yankuba Askia Bio, and Junior Bio occupy significant positions in institutions like the National Revenue Authority, Water Quay, and the National Sports Authority, respectively.

Furthermore, the Bio family’s reach extends beyond national borders, with family members like Francess Bio serving as the High Commissioner to Ghana. This pattern of familial dominance in key diplomatic posts raises concerns about the impartiality and effectiveness of Sierra Leone’s foreign policy.

The issue of nepotism becomes even more glaring when examining the qualifications and contributions of these family members. Many have accused them of mediocrity and incompetence, suggesting that their presence in these institutions is more of a hindrance than a benefit.

The lack of transparency in their appointments only adds fuel to the fire, creating a perception of favouritism and cronyism at the highest levels of government.

President Julius Maada Bio, who should be the guardian of democracy, appears to be complicit in this trend. By allowing his family members to occupy strategic positions of power, he is not only undermining the principles of meritocracy but also creating a breeding ground for corruption and conflict of interest.

This consolidation of power within the Bio family not only stifles dissent but also perpetuates a culture of entitlement and impunity.

It is imperative that President Bio takes immediate action to address these concerns. By removing his family members from their current positions and appointing individuals based on merit and qualifications, he can demonstrate his commitment to upholding democratic principles and rebuilding trust in Sierra Leone’s institutions.

Additionally, measures should be put in place to prevent such abuses of power in the future, including stricter oversight and accountability mechanisms.

Sierra Leone deserves better than to be held captive by a single family’s ambitions. It is time for President Bio to put the interests of the country above those of his family and restore faith in the democratic process. Only then can Sierra Leone truly fulfil its potential as a thriving and inclusive democracy.