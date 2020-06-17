The bullet and the virus

BBC Africa Eye: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 17 June 2020:

Africa Eye investigates the impact of the deadly Coronavirus in one of the poorest communities in Kenya – Mathare, one of the biggest and most densely-populated slums in Nairobi.

The arrival of coronavirus threatens to devastate the fragile economy of Mathare, but heavy-handed policing has already led to violence and a series of tragic deaths.

The police shooting of 13 year old Mathare resident Yasin Moyo caused national outrage in Kenya, and grabbed headlines worldwide.

But, according to Kenya’s Independent Policing Oversight Authority, Yasin was just one of 15 people who have died at the hands of the police since a nationwide curfew was enforced in March.

Local journalist Elijah Kanyi reports from the frontline of Mathare’s battle against the deadly virus and heavy-handed policing.

As coronavirus finally reaches the slum, Kanyi joins emergency medical teams as they attempt to save Mathare’s first casualties.

And against a backdrop of fear and anger, he joins an outraged community ask they take to the streets and ask: is the corona cure far deadlier than the disease.

Watch the news cut here

Watch the full investigation here

https://youtu.be/Eb3rV5mhpmQ

About BBC Africa Eye

Launched in April 2018, BBC Africa Eye is a bi-weekly TV and online investigations series broadcast in English, French, Hausa and Swahili . Using pioneering techniques and a large network of on-the-ground reporters, BBC Africa Eye has uncovered hidden local stories across Africa and held power to account. The unique investigations tackle topics that are of interest and concern to young and underserved audiences and aim to strengthen and encourage investigative journalism across the region.

