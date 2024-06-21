The great deception: How Sierra Leone’s politicians betray the people

Dr. Doma: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 21 June 2024:

Recent events have once again spotlighted the troubling state of Sierra Leone’s politics.

Following the 2023 election, both local and international observers highlighted numerous irregularities, casting doubt on the transparency of the process.

These concerns prompted the formation of a tripartite committee in January to investigate the issues and propose electoral reforms. However, the committee’s journey has been marred by political maneuvering and apparent deception.

Anticipation grew as as publication of the committee’s report on June 19th approached. Yet, just days before, the All People’s Congress (APC) abruptly withdrew their participation from the committee, only to rejoin the day before the report was due to be handed over to President Bio and stakeholders.

This back-and-forth raised eyebrows and deepened suspicions about the true intentions of our political leaders.

On June 19th, rather than the eagerly awaited report, citizens were left with more disappointment and confusion. The promised presentation was postponed, and a summary of the committee’s work was instead presented to the President.

Dr. Samura Kamara, the APC leader and 2023 presidential candidate, addressed the nation on June 19th. His words offered little reassurance and comfort to a public already disillusioned by the political theater playing out before them.

The sight of Dr. Julius Maada Bio and the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) representatives smiling alongside Dr. Samura Kamara and the APC team was presented as a symbol of unity.

However, many Sierra Leoneans saw it as a sham, an image masking the deeper realities of political manipulation and treachery.

This apparent camaraderie between political rivals did little to convince the public of genuine progress.

The truth is bare: our politicians continue to deceive us, manipulating processes and playing games with our future.

Despite the claims of working towards electoral integrity, the actions of these leaders suggest a different agenda—one that prioritizes their power over the needs of the people.

For the youth of Sierra Leone, the future seems particularly gloomy. The old guards of the country’s politics, who have long held sway, appear unwilling to enact meaningful change, leaving little hope for a better political landscape.

As the cycle of empty promises and strategic deception continues, the nation’s aspirations for genuine democracy and reform remain unmet.

The current state of Sierra Leone’s politics is a tragic reflection of failed leadership. Politicians, through their deceitful actions, have betrayed the trust of the people, perpetuating a system that serves their interests rather than those of the nation.

As citizens, especially the youths, we must pursue a shift in our attitudes and end our dependence on the self-serving political class. Only then can we achieve genuine change, address our hopes and aspirations, empower ourselves to realize our full potential, and take our rightful place in regional and global societies.