The ignoble lands minister of Sierra Leone – Dr Sandi has been sacked

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 18 January 2021:
The man many believed could have brought another war to Sierra Leone if he had been allowed to stay in his post as lands minister – Dr Dennis Sandi, has today been sacked in a snap ‘covid-19’ cabinet reshuffle by the president.
Calls for Sandi to be sacked had become deafening, after more than two years, causing misery and suffering to many in the capital Freetown – especially the Krio communities where he terrorised local people and grabbed their land and property with impunity.
Quite simply, Sandi had become a law into his own hands, and a liability to the president, his government and the ruling SLPP party who are hoping for a second term re-election in 2023.
Following the constant publication of media reports of the megalomaniac land grabbing behaviour of Dr Sandi, the Speaker of the parliament of Sierra Leone a few weeks ago wrote a stern letter to president Bio asking for Sandi’s wings to be clipped.
That letter was preceded by a damning article published by the ruling party’s sponsored tabloid – Global Times, in which its editor – a patron of the ruling SLPP Sorie Fofanah called on president Bio and the leadership of the SLPP to get rid of Dr Sandi before he brings the government down.
Today, president Bio has listened to the hundreds of individuals and families around Freetown whose lands have been seized by Dr Sandi and his armed militia, then sold to the highest private bidder.
This is what a senior lawyer in Freetown – Yada Hashim Williams said on twitter today:
The man replacing Sandi is another academician – Dr Senesie Turad, who until today was the deputy minister of technical and higher education. He has over 25 years’ experience in teaching, monitoring, evaluation, and public service investigations.
Dr. Senesie’s research interests include peace building, development, and public administration. Academically, he holds a BSc, MSc, MHRS and PhD – with over 11 years of instructional experience. He was Director for the Institute of Social Studies, Administration and Management at Njala University, during the previous APC government.
Many will now be looking up to Dr Senesie to bring sanity, justice and fairness to the ministry of lands, where he is expected to conduct swift investigations into the plethora of land dispossession cases that are sitting on his desk, and to rescind the bad decisions of Dr Sandi.
But already, after this performance on AYV TV last week, many are beginning to lampoon and have doubts over Dr Senesie’s ability to manage the country’s massive lands and housing problems (watch the video). Will he rise to the occasion and prove his critics wrong?:
Another minister losing his job today is the minister of technical and higher education – Mr Gbakima, who many believe has failed to deliver president Bio’s national vocational and technical skills development agenda, as the number of long-term unemployed and unskilled youths continues to grow.
Gbakima has been replaced by Dr Alpha Wurie, who has been removed as minister of health with the current, alarming daily increase in the number of new Covid-19 cases especially in the capital Freetown.
Since Christmas, the average daily number of new Covid cases is over 30, and there are fears the country’s healthcare systems may soon be overwhelmed, if these numbers continue to rise.
The new minister of health is the little-known Dr Austin Demby, who is now expected to stop the rising number of new Covid cases in the country. Sierra Leone is likely to go into another lockdown soon – possibly before the end of the month.
Also leaving the ministry of lands is Rex Bonapha, who was Dr Sandi’s deputy, whom many have argued had failed to stand up to his ignoble boss. Bonapha has been moved to the ministry of transport and aviation as deputy minister.
Jimmy Batillo Songa who is publicly nursing an ambition to become the ruling SLPP party’s chairman, is now the deputy commissioner for the National Commission for Social Action (NACSA). Many are questioning whether today’s appointment is an attempt by president Bio – who also serves as the Chairman and leader of the SLPP party, to derail Songa’s leadership ambition.
Many in the SLPP party believe that Songa lacks the maturity, experience and political finesse to manage and control the SLPP party, especially with just two years to general and presidential elections.
It seems President Bio is not taking chances in changing his 2018 election winning formula and machinery. It is therefore highly likely that the incumbent – Dr Prince Harding will be staying on as SLPP party chairman.
For many in Sierra Leone, today’s cabinet reshuffle is welcome news for the lands ministry and for all those citizens that have suffered in the hands of a tyrant minister.
But has president Bio gone far enough?
Sierra Leone’s economy is in dire straits. The finance minister, along with the economic development minister and governor of the central bank are accused of being clueless. They too should have been booted out, say critics. Will president Bio be replacing this unpopular trio soon – rather than later?
I saw this comment and thought – how apt: “They are all a bunch of unprofessional, incompetent , useless and unpatriotic Saloneans. They have nothing to offer Salone. Some of them have been in government for decades, serving as top Managers of very corrupt and highly toxic MDAs.
“Some of them presided over the most filthy Ministry – the toilets don’t work, no paint on the walls, chairs, tables and filing system are in complete disarray. In some cases, you have hustlers right outside the Minister’s Office, claiming that they represent the Minister; requesting a shakedown for a few million before you enter the Minister’s Office.
“Such is the life in a Maada Bio led government, under the watchful eye of Ben Kelfala – the ACC Boss…Don’t be fooled!”
Hahahaha…darn it! This circus masquerade is an ever-continuing process; One clown gives up his costume for another to wear; Square pegs in round holes that are not going to fit in those indispensable positions unless someone with good sense tries and vigorously reshape their crooked edges.
Dr Sandy almost flipped over the superficial boat of the criminal SLPP, he left them a shaky, fragile foundation they know nothing about, but we have a hundred clever ways of easily spotting where those cracks are. (lol) Too late to turn things around – too late to close the tribalistic barn after the horse has already bolted.
You don’t want to be accused of dancing over someone’s grave, or celebrate their downfall. In the case of Dr Sandy, you can do both. He deserves everything that have befell him. He built his own nest, and now he can lay on it. You can be guaranteed, not a lot of your fellow Sierra-Leoneans will be shedding tears for your sacking. You might cry you’ve been made the whipping boy of Bio’s government. I certainly don’t share such sentiments. Go back to the lecture rooms and teach your students, How not to be a bully politicians. It serves you right you got kicked out of this government. We don’t need this sort of persons in the public sphere. Our country deserves better.
For the interest of peace, and the respect of the rule of law, Sierra-Leoneans will be waking up to the sacking of Dr. Denis Sandy, as the most delayed father Christmas gift that Bio gave to Sierra Leone. He has suddenly woken up to his slumber and realised these are the sort of persons that undermined his government. Never mind claiming to work for him. Did anyone remind Bio we are in the middle of January? Better late than never. To me, and for many families that endured the brutality of the Foday Sankoh RUF wars he waged against the state, this sacking came as a great relief. In the interest of maintaining the fragile peace and security in our country, this move by Bio to cast away this outlier of minister doing his own stuff, and answerable to no one, his sacking is not only good for Bio’s government, but the country as a whole.
I don’t care what education you have, or you amassed over your life time, if you are a politician in today’s Sierra Leone, knowing what we went through and you pretend nothing ever took place like that war, in our country, and you ignore all that, and decide to promote tribal and regional division, in my view, you have made your position untenable. By virtue of your unhinged actions you have become a liability and should go. GOOD RIDDANCE DR. DENIS SANDY.
Bio woke up. Better late than never.