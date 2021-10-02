The late Dalphon Arthur Lusack will be laid to rest in Manchester on 15th October 2021

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 2 October 2021:

The funeral service of the late Mr. Dalphon (Dal) Arthur Lusack Esq, who sadly passed away in Manchester, UK on the 27th of August 2021, will take place in Manchester, UK on Friday 15th October 2021.

Dalphon (Dal) Arthur Lusack is survived by his wife Cynthia Lusack, children – Francess and Dwayne Lusack, and several siblings – Abigail (Darling) Peeler, Charles Lusack, Sam Carroll, Yvonne Lusack and Michelle Lusack.

Dal is the son of the late Iris Rosenior of Sierra Leone, and Charles Lusack in the Gambia. He will be sorely missed by his granddaughter Aliya Lusack.

His daughter Francess said: “My dad is loved by many around the world, adopted by all and well known for his jollof rice and his big, generous heart. We will miss him immensely.”

Dal will also be dearly missed by his many cousins, aunties and uncles in the UK, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, and elsewhere.

As a devoted and senior Freemason, W.Bro. Dal Lusack will be missed by the brethren and companions of various Lodges and orders to which he belong, especially Fallowfield Lodge in Manchester, UK, where he held a Provincial Grand Rank.

Dal Lusack was a highly successful and respected entrepreneur until his retirement.

His love for music, especially Congolese Rumba is well known by all who knew him. He is an all-round guitarist and always keen to share his knowledge and love of Congolese guitar playing with friends. He has indeed gone too soon.

His funeral will take place at the Monastery in Manchester M12 5WF. Interment will take place at the Southern Cemetery, Manchester M21 7GL.

Those unable to attend can watch live streaming of the service by clicking on the link below to follow the service on Friday, 15th October, starting at 12pm (UK time).

https://charaproduction.com/dalphon-arthur-lusack-memorial-page/

Family members and friends of Dal Lusack can submit a short video tribute which wiill be shared during the service by using the following link to upload videos by Friday, 8th October 2021:

https://www.dropbox.com/request/APB2kcPG8thUqX8jRZuX

The family also welcome memorable photos you may have of Dal Lusack to be uploaded in his memory, using the following link to do so:

https://www.dropbox.com/request/1GwsspwHOJEKE4MxVWeG

