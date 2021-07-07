The late Mrs. Sylvia Editha Jolliminah Blyden is laid to rest today

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 7 July 2021:

Yesterday, the late Mrs. Sylvia Editha Jolliminah Blyden received a memorable civic laying out of her mortal remains with a full civic honours by the government of Sierra Leone, through the Western Area Rural District Council, in Gloucester, Freetown.

The band of the Methodist Boys High school was in attendance, performing throughout the ceremony.

Today, Wednesday July 7th, 2021, her funeral will take place in her beloved Gloucester Village church where she was christened, confirmed, and got married.

The funeral service will be broadcast Live across various media paltforms including radio and tv. You can follow the service on the following link, starting at 12.30pm onwards:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86065841757?pwd=MEF4Nkw5UnVFYmlObzBvajBoWjdIZz09

Meeting ID: 860 6584 1757

Passcode: 613383

One tap mobile

+13462487799,,86065841757#,,,,*613383# US (Houston)

+16465588656,,86065841757#,,,,*613383# US (New York)

Dial by your location

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kgKqqGbic

These are some of the image and videos from yesterday’s laying out ceremony in Gloucester, Freetown:

