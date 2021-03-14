The laughable attack on the Office of the Auditor General – Oped

Joe B. Swarray: 14 March 2021:

This is just plain common sense. The law and the letters speak for themselves. Audit service is independent. The law says so and the Government lawyers have said so. Former Attorney General Kamara said so.

Solicitor General Martina Koroma also wrote that the Audit Service is not included in the Fiscal Management and Control Act 2017 and Executive Order No.1.

Former secretary to President, David Vandy wrote to the Financial Secretary telling him to leave Audit Sierra Leone alone. Audit Service is not a revenue generating institution for government. It is not even listed in the Schedule of the Act.

Then you have the 1991 Constitution which is the supreme law and the Audit Service Act 2014. I cannot believe that the Financial Secretary and the current Solicitor General do not understand what these laws mean.

How can the Solicitor General now give a different advice?

It shows that he did not read the previous advice of his office, or he does not understand the very law he was trying to interpret for the Financial Secretary.

This is even more serious because it shows that the government’s own lawyers are giving the government wrong advice. Even non-lawyers know that legal advice will only change if the situation changes and something new happens.

The Solicitor General has led government down the wrong road. Those familiar with his work are not surprised. People will recall the pictures on social media about allegations of sexual harassment in his office.

The then Attorney General did not investigate the allegations, but they called the CID to investigate those lawyers they thought were the whistle blowers.

My advice is that these jobs should not go to ‘party pikin’ or their relatives. These are jobs are for seasoned lawyers. That is why we are in this mess. Look at the international court cases the country is facing.

The Financial Secretary upon all the previous advice and the law, it looks like he is obsessed. All the briefings against Lara Taylor-Pearce, shows an obsessed mind. Is this time and money well spent?

The worst is the suspension, pending investigation by ASSL of a man alleged to have been leaking information. Now suddenly he was suspended because Madam Lara is a tribalist?

This just shows how desperate officials in the government are. Do they seriously want to destroy the last institution that really functions in this country?

There are even rumours that you want to call in the Anti-Corruption to investigate her and destroy her reputation. This is intimidation and bullying.

I started the article by saying “This is just plain common sense”. How some of the government’s lawyers cannot comprehend this, does not augur well for our country.

We are watching. The world is watching. All good people stand with Lara Taylor-Pearce (Photo).

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...