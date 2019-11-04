The MCC scorecard should not be pleasing to the President – time for cabinet reshuffle

Aminata Conteh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 4 November 2019:

Granted his government has done well in a space of eighteen months, compared to the former APC Government of Ernest Bai Koroma that persistently failed to pass any benchmark put in place by the MCC for over five years.

The 2020 MCC benchmarks should be used as a pointer to sectors that the Bio-led government needs to galvanize its energy and commitments. If it means changing personnel, this needs to be done urgently.

The Finance Ministry, Central Bank, National Revenue Authority, Lands and Health Ministries – need to ginger up. Incidentally, these are the areas that impact directly the least trodden in the country, every day. If these areas are not controlled, it would affect the way people vote in three years’ time.

Suggestions

I would suggest that result-oriented Ministers in this government be moved to certain areas to help the government pass all the benchmarks it scored horribly in. For example, Lawyer Alpha Timbo (Photo – right), although not an Economist would do well in the Ministry of Finance.

During the late President Kabba’s rein, the Finance Minister that made us to qualify for the HIPC funds was a Lawyer in the person of the late J.B. Dauda.

Dr. Timbo as Labour Minster, laid down the proud NASSIT we are all enjoying today. He has successfully helped the government implement its Free Education Initiative, despites the challenges and doubts created by a lot of government critics.

The Chief Medical Superintendent, Dr. Jambai should be moved from that position. Dr. Alpha Wurie should be moved to another Ministry. Both these gentlemen have not measured up. Move Alpha Wurie to the Foreign Ministry. His performance is below per.

Professor Kelfala Kallon (Photo) should be moved to Education from the Central Bank to take the place of Alpha Timbo, while Finance Minister JJ Saffa can be moved to the Lands Ministry.

The current Minister of Lands – Dr. Sandi is not people friendly. This was shown during his tenure under the APC and now under the New Direction. His Ministry scored a ‘fail’, and this is an indication that his hard-handedness is not paying dividend.

Professor David Francis – the Chief Minister, should be moved to the Ministry of Tertiary Education, while Professor Aiah Kpakima is moved to State House as Senior Presidential Advisor.

The NRA boss should change his tactics or be sacked. Dr. Stevens, who is the current Deputy Governor of the Central Bank should take over as Bank Governor to help steady and stabilise the economy, especially the value of the Leone.

I hope the President is listening.

