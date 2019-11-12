Three public officials convicted of corruption in Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 12 November 2019:

The High Court of Sierra Leone, presided by Justice Bintu Alhadi, today convicted three public officials on corruption charges. Adele Faya, former – an account clerk of the judiciary of Sierra Leone, Isatu Ulaikatu Kiamp Kamara and Abubakarr Bangura – both former revenue officers at the National Revenue Authority, were found guilty on two counts of conspiracy to commit a corruption offence, contrary to Section 128(1) and misappropriation of public revenue, contrary to Section 36(1), of the Anti-Corruption Act, No 12 of 2008.

Passing judgement, Judge Alhadi fined Isatu Ulaikatu Kiamp Kamara the sum of thirty million Leones (Le30,000,000) and ordered her to pay two million Leones (Le2,000,000) in restitution.

Adele Faya was fined thirty million Leones (Le30,000,000) and ordered to pay two million Leones (Le2,000,000) in restitution.

Abubakarr Bangura was fined thirty million Leones (Le30,000,000) and ordered to pay fifty-one million Leones (Le51,000,000) in restitution.

All three were ordered by the Judge to pay the fines and restitution costs, on or before 11th December 2019, or serve a jail term of three years respectively.

According to the ACC, the three convicts conspired and misappropriated the sum of sixty million Leones (Le 60,000,000), which should have been transferred into the National Revenue Authority account between the 12th and 20th March 2019, as fines paid by Mr Emmanuel Ekundayo Constant Shears-Moses, after sentencing in the High Court of Sierra Leone. (Photo: ACC boss – Francis Ben Kaifala).

The ACC has also said today that the first accused involved in the same case – Mr Stephen Yayah Mansaray, who is the former Master and Registrar of the High Court of Sierra Leone, was acquitted and discharged on both counts.

Stephen Yayah Mansaray will continue to stand trial on a separate indictment for other various corruption offences, brought by the ACC.

In a statement published today, the ACC said it “wishes to advise all public officers who are in control of public resources to comply with laid down laws and procedures in the handling and disbursement of same.”

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...