Three Sierra Leonean members of parliament in Rwanda road accident

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 28 March 2019:

Three Sierra Leone members of Parliament are reported to have been involved in a road accident in Rwanda this morning. The three MPs representing the main opposition APC, ruling SLPP and opposition C4C parties respectively, have been named as Hassan Priest, Dickson Rogers and Emerson Lamina.

Their conditions are unclear but report from the office of the clerk of parliament says they are responding well to hospital treatment.

“This is to inform Honourable Members that three MPs from Sierra Leone were involved in a car crash this morning in Rwanda.

The three MPs are Hons Emmerson Lamina C4C (Photo), Dickson Rogers SLPP and Hassan Priest Sesay APC. They are said to be responding to treatment. Please continue to pray for their speedy recovery.” That was the statement from the clerk of Sierra Leone’s parliament published this afternoon.

It is not clear what may have caused and how the accident happened. It is also reported that the Leader of the APC in parliament – Chernor Bah (Chericoco) is also in Rwanda, but was not involved in the road accident.

