Three thousand ghost workers are to be taken off government payroll

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 7 March 2019:

Over three thousand public sector workers have refused to register with the National Civil Registration Authority (NCRA) which is responsible for verifying and registering all legitimately employed staff that are on the government’s payroll.

Yesterday the NCRA issued a strong warning calling on those that have failed to turn up for registration to do so with immediate effect, or face being struck off the government payroll.

The government of Sierra Leone is the largest single employer in the country and it is estimated that over 5,000 people may be receiving salary as ghost workers in the public sector.

But president Julius Maada Bio says he is trying to transform the public sector as an institution that is not only fit for purpose but shedding waste and rooting out corruption.

According to the NCRA the bulk of people failing to register are teachers. Civil servants and police, making up over 50% of potential ghost workers, costing the state Billions of Leones.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

