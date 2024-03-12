Time for a new era – Sierra Leone’s call to replace old politicians with fresh faces – Op ed

Alpha Amadu Jalloh (The FOX: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 12 March 2024:

In the heart of Sierra Leone’s political landscape lies a deep-seated yearning for change. For far too long, our nation has been held hostage by the grip of aging politicians who have failed to deliver on their promises and have instead perpetuated a cycle of despair and disillusionment.

It’s time for a new chapter, a chapter written by the hands of the young and genuine, who possess the vigour and integrity to lead our country forward.

The Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) and the All People’s Congress (APC), two pillars of our political framework, have long been dominated by the same faces, faces that have become synonymous with stagnation and corruption.

These politicians, who have been entrenched in power for decades, have grown out of touch with the aspirations and needs of the people they are meant to serve. Their presence has stifled innovation and progress, leaving our nation languishing in the shadows of its potential.

As Sierra Leoneans, we must come to terms with the reality that the status quo is no longer acceptable. We cannot continue to allow our future to be dictated by those who have failed us time and time again. The time has come for the old guard to step aside and make room for fresh perspectives and untainted ideals.

It is undeniable that Sierra Leone is blessed with a wealth of young talent and genuine individuals who possess the passion and dedication to bring about real change. These are the voices that deserve to be heard, the voices that can breathe new life into our political landscape and usher in an era of prosperity and progress.

However, the path to change will not be easy. The entrenched interests of the old guard will undoubtedly resist any attempts to loosen their grip on power. But we, the people of Sierra Leone, must stand firm in our resolve and demand accountability from those who claim to represent us.

We must reject the notion that politics is a game reserved for the elite few, and instead embrace a more inclusive and representative democracy. Every Sierra Leonean deserves a seat at the table, and it is only by working together that we can overcome the challenges that lie ahead.

The time for complacency is over. We must seize this moment as an opportunity to redefine our nation’s destiny and reclaim our rightful place among the community of nations. Let us come together, young and old, to build a brighter future for all Sierra Leoneans.

Finally, the call for change is not just a desire, but a necessity if we are to break free from the shackles of the past and chart a new course for our nation. Let us heed this call and embrace the promise of a better tomorrow, with integrity and progress reigning supreme.

Sierra Leoneans, the power to shape our destiny lies in our hands. Let us not squander this opportunity for change, but rather seize it with both hands and forge a path towards a brighter future for generations to come.