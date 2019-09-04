To our African brothers and sisters deported back home – shackled and chained

Saidu Conteh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 4 September 2019:

Ornithologists have reported in their findings for countless decades that there are roughly about 10,000 species of birds in the world. They studied their migration and flight patterns, feeding habits, physical appearances and emotional dispositions.

Strangely, their studies also indicated that some birds like predatory vultures, and the imposing bald eagle, which is the foremost symbol and emblem of the United States of America, upon reaching a ripe old age became vulnerable and prone to mental diseases like acute depression and chronic anxiety.

Scientists have also emphasized that at an extremely old age, the bald American eagle just simply cannot understand why it has lost its frightening speed, formidable strength, laser-focused vision and tactical hunting skills. And so it panics, freaks out and goes on a rampage, killing and destroying everything that crosses its path.

And sadly also, in moments when it is morbidly depressed and being overwhelmed by anxiety and stress, it becomes compelled through its survival instincts to brutally kill and eat its own helpless little ones. Sad isn’t it?

Well, this is the American story – a magical story of a rapid rise to greatness and a systematic, catastrophic decline, and fall towards obscurity and total annihilation.

Folks, let me reiterate, this is the predicament of the once feared and admired, “Leaders of the Free World” – pioneers of the foremost, oldest and most prosperous democracy ever. A sad story indeed – the American story.

The old bald eagle is now anxious and restless because it knows it is no longer the military monster that was once dreaded and revered by the rest of the world, neither are they the world’s leading undisputable, economic giant – nope, not anymore. Times have changed, the bald eagle has become old, worn out and weary.

There’s now a gigantic new bird soaring the skies above, endowed with unmatched abilities, skills and unimaginable strength – her name is “Far Eastern China”. In the twinkle of an eye, as brief as a regular sneeze or a twitch of the nose – almost overnight, things have changed completely.

The eagle that once out-soared others found itself helpless, crippled and unable to adequately compete. The weaknesses that comes with old age, taking its toll. And remember, a deranged, old eagle cannot be reasoned with, appeased or bargained with.

Whenever it becomes angry or frustrated, America – the eagle, has been known to always look for scapegoats to blame for its failing strength, dull worn out beak, and weak-sighted vision. Immigrants are regarded as sitting ducks, easy targets. So they become victims of its unforgiving, merciless, iron grips.

The decline of America didn’t begin with Donald Trump, but rather with George W. Bush. Obama contributed his own share, keeping Africa at the bottom of his list of priorities, yet working diligently for special interests – gay and lesbian groups, and never giving a moment of thought about the plight of poor black people on the African continent.

So as racist as Trump may sound, judge him not too harshly, but Barack Obama instead. Had he really been proud of his African heritage, he could have protected the poorest African nations from any future deportations through the signing of temporary decrees and complex executive orders that would have been very difficult for Trump to overturn.

So to our brothers and sisters who were brought back home in shackles and chains, as hard as things may seem, consider it as a glorious opportunity to begin life all over again, enthusiastically, from scratch.

And it is my belief, that the man who survives a hard fall but gets back up and keeps on fighting, is the greatest man alive.

African leaders have failed their people miserably. People are drowning in oceans and suffocating in hot deserts, yet not one of them has come up with a concrete plan that will offer genuine hope and reduce the unnecessary risk taking and the needless loss of life.

Let Donald do what’s best for America, and we also must gird our loins and do what’s best for ourselves. It must be so!

America has lost its way. Look not to them for help and assistance. These are the words written on the Statue of Liberty that America once used to live by, but not anymore:

Give me Your tired, your poor,

Your huddled masses, yearning

to breathe Free, the wretched refuse,

of your teeming shore. Send these,

the homeless, tempest tossed to me.

I lift my lamp beside the golden door.

Friends, that is what the real America has always been, a country that is a friend to all the nations of the world – not an enemy of humanity, like Donald Trump’s hateful, mean-spirited, racist America. …Rising Sun Will Rise Again.

