Tribunal set up to investigate Sierra Leone’s Auditor General has stalled – Op ed

Lawrence Williams: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 03 February 2022:

It is now clear that those who orchestrated the suspension of Lara Taylor-Pearce just wanted the independent Auditor General out of the way. It is also crystal clear that those who masterminded her removal from office on grounds of “professional conduct or the lack thereof” are not professionally competent to adjudge Lara’s competence because auditing has its own set standards, ethics and procedures.

And the tribunal set up to investigate Sierra Leone’s Auditor General Lara Taylor-Pearce and and her deputy – Tamba Momoh, has taken longer than necessary to start hearing since it was constituted early December 2021.

Failure by the tribunal to commence hearing, according to political pundits, reinforces public opinion about the ulterior motives behind Lara’s suspension.

The ‘Paopa’ government might be mulling over the constitutional morass it now finds itself, granted that no evidence is yet to be brought forward to indict the Auditor General of any wrongdoing.

We can authoritatively say that lawyers had filed papers to the Supreme Court weeks ago, challenging the unconstitutionality of Lara’s suspension, but the case is yet to be listed for hearing.

We can also assert here that lawyers are not only asking the court to declare the action of the president as ‘void ab initio’ but also order the reinstatement of Mrs. Pearce and her deputy Tamba Momoh.

In the coming days, we shall publish the papers filed to the Supreme Court as this matter cannot be left to die a natural death.

About the editor

Lawrence Williams is the editor of Fritong Post.

