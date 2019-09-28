Turkish investors sign $275 million Sierra Leone rice farming deal

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 28 September 2019:

The government of Sierra Leone early this week, signed a $275M investment deal with the Turkish SALA Group, for the resumption of largescale Torma Bum rice farming, which is expected to create more than twenty thousand jobs in Sierra Leone.

This will also help alleviate food poverty in the country as well as increase export.

Sierra Leone’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Food Security last Monday, signed this important deal with the Turkish food producing giant (SALA) in Freetown.

It is understood that during the first phase of the project, about 54,000 hectares of rice will be cultivated, using the Wanje and the Sewa rivers for sustainable irrigation.

According to reports, the Government of Sierra Leone will not incur any cost in the development and delivery of the project.

This investment will help Sierra Leone achieve food self-sufficiency and save the country more than $200 million in rice importation annually. It will create more than 20,000 jobs for local people.

SALA’s Managing Director, Cemal Dogoa said they are pleased to have signed the deal work with the Government of Sierra Leone.

