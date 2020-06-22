U.S Corporate Council on Africa kicks off its Leaders Forum tomorrow

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 22 June 2020:

President Paul Kagame of Rwanda will deliver the opening remarks at the Leaders Forum which starts tomorrow Tuesday, 23rd June 2020. The four-day event is hosted by the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) – the leading U.S. business association focused solely on connecting business interests in Africa.

The theme of CCA’s Leaders Forum is “Resilient U.S.-Africa Business Engagement to Drive Post COVID-19 Recovery”.

Discussions will centre around the theme of resiliency in action. Areas to be explored include: The Global Financial Response in Africa; Economic and Health Innovations in Response to COVID-19; Drivers of Growth in Post-COVID; and Sustaining Regional and Bilateral Trade Post-COVID.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CCA Leaders Forum will be the first time Heads of State, senior USG officials, African government officials, private sector executives, and leaders from multilateral institutions will be convened around U.S – Africa Business engagement.

In another first, the event is open to the public on Zoom or YouTube as well as live stream across Africa, as the Corporate Council on Africa invites the people of the continent to listen to what their leaders have to say.

Other Heads of State speaking at the forum this week include: Uhuru Kenyatta – President of Kenya (Photo), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo – President of Ghana, and Filipe Nyusi – President of Mozambique.

Established in 1993 to promote business and investment between the United States and the nations of Africa, CCA serves as a neutral, trusted intermediary connecting its member firms with the essential government and business leaders they need to do business and succeed in Africa.

CCA uniquely represents a broad cross section of member companies from small and medium size businesses to multinationals, as well as U.S. and African firms.

CCA members are investing in Africa’s most promising sectors including agribusiness, energy, finance, health, ICT, infrastructure, security, tourism and trade facilitation.

Working closely with governments to improve Africa’s trade and investment climate CCA are committed to championing business and trade between the U.S. and Africa.

