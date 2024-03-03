U.S. military advisors train Sierra Leone armed forces on critical site and asset security

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 3 March 2024:

On Friday, 23rd February 2024, the United States Army Security Force Assistance Brigade recognized 80 Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces (RSLAF) soldiers from the ranks of Lance Corporal to Warrant Officer 1 for their accomplishments, after completing a three-week training on critical site and asset security.

This training comes after last September’s alleged breach of security at the country’s main ammunition stores in Wilberforce, Freetown, where unknown persons are believed to have attacked and got away with weapons which the government said were used to launch an attempted coup.

According to a statement from the US Embassy in Freetown, the Security Force Assistance Brigade, which provided the training, is a specialized U.S. Army unit with the core mission to advise and assist partner nations in developing their respective threat-response capacities, consistent with democratic and human rights norms.

“By partnering with the Security Force Assistance Brigade, RSLAF continues to invest in the modernization and professional development of its force.

“The three-week training was an accelerated program to strengthen the defense technical skills of the RSLAF, and it covered aspects of perimeter patrol, critical site and asset security, and entrance and access control points.

“This foundation built upon already existing RSLAF protocols and reinforced others for growth and development. In addition to skills gained, the training also provided both U.S. Army and RSLAF personnel with an opportunity for professional development and information exchange.

“The partnership between the United States and Sierra Leone in base defense training marks a significant milestone in bilateral cooperation. This collaboration will enhance Sierra Leone’s defensive capabilities; continue to reinforce professionalism, respect for human rights, and democratic norms within RSLAF; and contribute to regional security and stability.

“The United States remains committed to supporting Sierra Leone’s efforts to advance democracy, health, and prosperity and to building a successful partnership that benefits both nations,” the statement reads.