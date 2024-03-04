World Engineers Day: Engineering solutions for a sustainable Sierra Leone

Ing. Trudy Morgan: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 4 March 2024:

On this special World Engineering Day, marked today, 4th of March 2024, the Sierra Leone Institution of Engineers is proud to stand alongside engineers worldwide in celebrating their remarkable contributions to society.

The global theme for this year’s celebration is “Engineering Solutions for a Sustainable World,” highlighting the pivotal role engineers play in shaping our future through innovative infrastructure design and sustainable technology development.

In Sierra Leone, our focus is on engineering solutions for a sustainable future with our national theme being “Engineering Solutions for a Sustainable Sierra Leone.”

Sierra Leone, like many countries in sub-Saharan Africa, is undergoing significant development, often relying on external funding for crucial projects.

However, the procurement policies of many donors have inadvertently disadvantaged local engineers and companies. This situation has sparked concerns about the sustainability of engineering in Sierra Leone, particularly regarding the training and employment opportunities for young engineers.

Without the necessary support and opportunities, there is a risk that the next generation of engineers may seek opportunities elsewhere, threatening the growth and development of the engineering sector in the country.

To address these challenges, fostering partnerships between local and international engineering firms is crucial for knowledge transfer and capacity building.

The Sierra Leone Institution of Engineers has declared 2024 as the Year of Learning (YoE), aiming to enhance the skills and professionalism of local engineers through tailored education and training programs. By promoting policies that prioritize the involvement of local engineering firms in government contracts, Sierra Leone can create a more inclusive and sustainable engineering environment, harnessing local talent and expertise for national development.

Engineers in Sierra Leone are at the forefront of devising solutions to pressing challenges such as climate change, urbanization, and limited access to basic services.

From ensuring clean water access to innovative sanitation solutions, Sierra Leonean engineers are dedicated to addressing local realities and community needs.

The Sierra Leone Institution of Engineers is committed to embedding a culture of lifelong learning and improvement among its members, working collaboratively with the wider community to create a sustainable future for Sierra Leone.

Together, we can overcome obstacles and pave the way for a safer and more prosperous Sierra Leone through the power of engineering.

About the author

Trudy Morgan is President of the Sierra Leone Institution of Engineers