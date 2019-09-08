United States government supports access to clean energy in Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 8 September 2019:

The United States Embassy in Freetown will tomorrow, Monday 9 September, announce the launch of a feasibility study that could bring clean power to thousands of people in Sierra Leone.

The U.S. Government, through the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), will fund a grant for the feasibility study, which will be carried out in partnership with the Ministry of Energy of Sierra Leone, and conducted by the U.S. firm, WindGen Power USA Inc. (WindGen).

Through its operating companies, WindGen is a leading solar minigrid company in Africa, having installed more than 150 systems across seven African countries.

Tomorrow, Monday, September 9, 2019 from 1400-1500 GMT, the U.S. Ambassador Maria E. Brewer will host an event to announce the feasibility study and partnership.

Sierra Leone’s Minister of Energy – Alhaji Kanja Sesay, will speak at the event. Mr. Joe Harrington of WindGen and Ms. Clare Sierawski of USTDA will also speak at the event.

The USTDA grant of US $858,845 will provide the Sierra Leone Ministry of Energy with the technical, economic, financial, environmental, and social information necessary to implement approximately forty (40) mini-grids for communities and approximately five (5) mini-grids for commercial and industrial facilities, such as small factories, fisheries, and agricultural operations (Project).

The sites for these solar mini-grids will be determined through the Study. WindGen will provide US $48,350 to the Study, resulting in a total Study value of US $907,195.

When implemented, the Project is estimated to provide energy access for over 8,630 households and/or businesses, with the potential for further replication throughout Sierra Leone.

This Project will support Sierra Leone’s rural electrification and renewable energy generation goals, and it is aligned with the Sierra Leone Sustainable Energy for All Action Agenda and National Renewable Energy Action Plan.

USTDA links U.S. businesses to export opportunities by funding project preparation and partnership building activities that develop sustainable infrastructure and foster economic growth in partner countries.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...