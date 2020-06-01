University student and child rights campaigner Muckson Sesay is now free

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 01 June 2020:

After thirty days in detention, FBC student and child rights activist – Hussain Muckson Sesay, was this morning freed on bail.

He was discharged from the Pademba Road maximum security prison where he had been detained after his arrest for publishing a photo of Dr Sylvia Blyden on social media – showing Blyden at the CID. (Photo above: Muckson Sesay and lawyer Melron Nicol-Wilson).

Both Dr Blyden and Muckson Sesay were granted bail last Friday by magistrate, but Muckson had to stay in prison over the weekend because prison officers had already finished work when his bail was agreed.

Lawyer Melron Nicol -Wilson this morning handed over Mukson to his family, friends and colleagues.

Muckson Sesay is 19 years old, studying Engineering at Fourah Bay College. He is a former Secretary General of the Children’s Forum Network.

He represented the children of Sierra Leone at the 73rd Session of the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child, in Geneva, Switzerland.

It would be recalled that Muckson was arrested, detained and charged to court, with one count that he took a photo of police interview of Dr Sylvia Blyden and posted on social media, stating that social distancing was not observed by the Police amid COVID 19, an allegation Muckson has vehemently denied.

Lawyer Melron Nicol-Wilson argued in court that taking a photo and posting it on social media cannot amount to preventing the course of justice, and certainly not a crime under domestic and international law. (Above video showing Muckson, Lawyer Melron and Muckson’s friends as Muckson walks out of detention).

Source credit: Pipul Pikin Network Team .

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...