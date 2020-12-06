US Embassy presents laboratory supplies to Ministry of Health and Sanitation

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 6 December 2020:

Demonstrating the United States’ commitment to battling COVID-19 at home and supporting US partners around the world, on December 2, 2020 U.S. Ambassador Maria Brewer presented COVID-19 related supplies and equipment to the to the laboratory team of the Ministry of Health and Sanitation. (Photo above: U.S. Ambassador Maria Brewer presented COVID-19 laboratory supplies).

The donation was received by Dr. Mohammed Vandi, Director of Health Security and Emergencies, and was made on behalf of the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the entire U.S. Mission in Sierra Leone, as a part of ongoing efforts to support Sierra Leone in its fight against COVID-19.

The donated supplies, which total approximately $150,000, are building blocks of the national lab system and are important for a successful pandemic response.

In Sierra Leone, the United States assists with technical support as well as investments to help strengthen the national health systems.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...