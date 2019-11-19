Vice president Jalloh discusses Sierra Leone’s MCC Compact funding readiness

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 19 November 2019:

Vice President Juldeh Jalloh of Sierra Leone is in Washington, USA, where he is discussing Sierra Leone’s Compact readiness with senior executives of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC).

The vice president is meeting the MCC to discuss the achievements that have been made with regards Sierra Leone’s 2020 MCC scorecard performance, and its successful implementation of the $44.4 million Threshold Program.

Meeting the MCC chief executive officer and vice president for policy and evaluation, Vice President Juldeh spoke about the Bio-led government’s commitment to deepening and strengthening the MCC partnership.

He also expressed President Bio’s determination to continue to build the MCC partnership by successfully completing the delivery of the current Threshold Program, as well as ensuring that Sierra Leone is selected for a Compact very soon.

The Sierra Leone delegation which includes the Ambassador to the USA, Minister of Finance, Central Bank Governor, Deputy Minister of Water Resources, the Managing Director of Guma Valley Water Company, spoke about the reforms that are being implemented by the government in line with the requirements of the MCC scorecard, especially in policy areas where the government’s performance is weak, such as economic freedom.

The delegation made several presentations, explaining the improvements in the investment climate and the government’s commitment to the rule of law and its fight against corruption.

Vice President Jalloh noted that the 2020 MCC scorecard is a reflection of the state of affairs in Sierra Leone, with the government committed to improving its performance.

Jalloh spoke about the inter-ministerial coordination that has been boosted by the 2020 MCC scorecard, which has now been embedded in the government’s Medium-Term National Development Plan.

He said that the prioritization of human capital development by the SLPP government has significantly impacted on the government’s performance scorecard, especially in health and education.

The MCC chief executive officer congratulated Vice President Jalloh on Sierra Leone’s 2020 scorecard performance. He also indicated MCC’s desire to build a strong partnership with Sierra Leone for the long term.

Sierra Leone’s Minister of Finance and the Central Bank Governor also briefed the MCC about current investment environment in Sierra Leone and the state of the economy.

Vice President Jalloh is in Washington on a week-long visit, and will be meeting other key stakeholders to explore investment and trade opportunities, while deepening bilateral relationship between the USA and Sierra Leone.

Sierra Leone is hoping to successfully access a massive $600 million MCC Compact funding to help build the country’s drinking water infrastructure that could improve access from the current 40% of households.

