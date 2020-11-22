Vice President Jalloh engages African Peer Review Mission to Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 22 November 2020:

A targeted review team from the African Peer Review Mechanism, APRM, and the Sierra Leone National Governance Council last Friday, met with Vice President Dr Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh in Freetown to share their mission objectives on governance and COVID 19.

Head of delegation and Zambian born Ambassador Inonge Mbikusita-Lewanika presented her team, noting that as a member of the APRM panel of eminent persons, she is in Sierra Leone for the official launch of a 14-day targeted review mission on the health governance and COVID-19 response in Sierra Leone.

“We are all aware of the fact that the pandemic has brought to light health and socioeconomic weaknesses in different countries throughout the world including Sierra Leone. This is exemplified by poor conditions of basic health infrastructure in many nations in our continent,” she highlighted.

VP Juldeh Jalloh welcomed the team on behalf of President Dr Julius Maada Bio and the government of Sierra Leone.

“Let me, from the outset, express our government’s recognition and appreciation of the tremendous efforts the APRM has been making…I have no doubts that recommendations emerging from the findings of this targeted review would add value to ongoing policy discussions on the future of health care delivery in the country” he said.

