Vietnamese delegation discuss economic partnership with Sierra Leone’s President  Bio

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 8 June 2022:

A Vietnamese delegation to Sierra Leone held discussions yesterday with President Dr Julius Maada Bio in Freetown, and expressed desire and interest in building a stronger partnership with the country.

In March this year, President Bio was in Hanoi, the capital city of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to discuss bilateral cooperation with President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, which culminated in the signing of an agreement for the supply of rice, investing in capacity building in mechanised farming, providing technical expertise to support development of the fish production value chain.

President Maada Bio welcomed the visiting Vietnamese delegation, saying that his government is ready to work with them for a sustained economic transformation of Sierra Leone.

“We hope that with this visit, we will deepen and widen cooperation between our two countries. On our part, we will take this relationship seriously. Thank you very much,” President Bio said.

