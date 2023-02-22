Violence in Freetown as police fire bullets and tear gas at crowds celebrating the return of APC presidential candidate

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 22 February 2023:

Several opposition supporters have been seriously injured, including the newly elected National Secretary General of Sierra Leone’s main opposition APC party – Lansana Dumbuya and his driver, when heavily armed soldiers stopped their vehicle in a convey carrying the party’s newly elected presidential candidate Dr Samura Kamara, heading into Freetown from Makeni.

According to Lansana Dumbuya, the soldiers said they were instructed by the President to stop their vehicles, and in the process Lansana and his driver were badly beaten up by the soldiers.

The following videos tell a grim story of what happened in Freetown this evening, as hundreds of thousands of APC supporters came out in the streets to celebrate the return of Dr Samura Kamara from Makeni, where he was elected at the party’s national convention last weekend as their presidential candidate for the forthcoming elections slated for June 24th.

