Walking in our moccasins in Yifin and Kychom

Kandeh Yumkella MP: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 27 June 2021:

After the intense days of working on the Cyber Crime Bill, I hit the road again. Upon the invitation of Ambassador Foday Dabor and other friends, today June 26, I visited Yifin (Nieni Chiefdom), passing through Alkalia (aka Krankoh London).

This is in the extreme Northeast region of Salone, about 45 miles from Kabala town. I called the Honourable Daniel Koroma, the MP for constituency 046 on my way to his territory/jurisdiction.

As we battled from Kabala town along the tortuous road for three hours, my respect and admiration greatly increased for colleagues who travel from far remote locations to Freetown to attend Parliament to represent their people.

Yifin is at least seven hours from Freetown, provided in the rainy season your vehicle is not stuck on the road. I was reminded of a saying in the United States which originated from the indigenous Indians ie “before you criticize a man, walk in his moccasins”. In other words, he who feels it, knows it.

The needs and demands are the same as in my own home in Kychom, constituency, 062 in Samu Chiefdom, in the extreme Northwest of Salone.

The poor people need access to clean water, education, health, and sustainable livelihoods. They also desperately need access to markets (good roads and functional economic institutions).

They desperately need progressive leaders committed to pro-poor, people-cantered development agendas; not power grabs and the deliberate debasing of sacred governance institutions like parliament to amass wealth and glorify themselves through state capture.

Also, as some of the elite and nouveau-riche sit in their comfortable couches pretending that they know the issues and problems of the common man, or as some others enjoy bashing parliamentarians, all we ask is that they spend a week with us in our constituencies in the ground zero of poverty. Come and walk in our Moccasins for a week.

Hon Daniel Koroma, thank you for the goat presented to me on your behalf. I will reciprocate with fish from the Great Scarcies river in Kychom. Politics does not have to be divisive…. we are fellow travellers on the journey to make Sierra Leone prosperous for all our people.

