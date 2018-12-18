Warm festive welcome awaits vice president Jalloh in Lokomasama Chiefdom

Abdul Malik Bangura: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 18 December 2018:

Stakeholders of Lokomasama Chiefdom, Port Loko District, Northwestern Province of Sierra Leone are all set and fully prepared to give the country’s vice president Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh a resounding welcome to their chiefdom on the 26th -27th December, 2018.

Born of a Kalangba Walla, Gbainty Wallah Section, Lokomasama Chiefdom, Port Loko District mother, the vice president will for the first time be visiting his mother’s homeland since his election in March 2018.

This visit has prompted this writer to talk to stakeholders in the Lokomasama Chiefdom to judge the mood and find out about preparations for the homecoming.

Speaking to Abdul Malik Bangura from the opposition All Peoples Congress (APC) stronghold of Lokomasama Chiefdom, the APC Member of Parliament (MP) of Constituency 074- Lokomasama and Kamasondo Chiefdoms, Abu Mansaray (Photo) confirmed that he believes the home coming of the vice president to his constituency will be graced by massive welcome from the people of Lokomasama Chiefdom, Port Loko District.

MP Abu Mansaray said that for so long the people of Lokomasama Chiefdom have yearned for development, and that he believes that the VP as the second man in the land, has passion for the development of the chiefdom, and that’s why he believes the people will embrace the vice president.

MP Abu Mansaray said that, the development of Lokomasama Chiefdom is the reason why he is willing to collaborate and work with the vice president to achieve progress for the community.

To further buttress this point, he said that with funding from his NGO, Forikolo e.V, he has in fact invited the vice president for the turning of the sod for the building of an educational institute in Lokomasama Chiefdom.

MP Abu Mansaray thanked the organizers of the welcoming event, in particular – Mr. Mohamed Alpha Gassama (aka Original Topman), for his role in ensuring that the vice president is warmly received in his place of birth.

Speaking about the preparation of the People of Gbainty Wallah Section, Councillor of Ward 245, Lokomasama Chiefdom, Umaru Bai Kallay (Photo), said: “We are prepared to welcome the vice president in a grand style.”

The APC Councillor added that the New Direction of president Bio is leading by example and that he is willing to receive the vice president.

He said that, he as a Councillor of Ward 245 is the leader of his people of whom most are supporters of the ruling Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP), APC, National Grand Coalition (NGC) and many others. He said he is willing to be an exemplary leader in welcoming the vice president.

Councillor Umaru Bai Kallay furthered that apart from that fact that he is APC Councillor and that the vice president is SLPP, he sees the need to mobilise his people to warmly welcome the VP because according to him, as a leader he should collaborate with the central government to ensure that his people greatly benefit, in the areas of agriculture and education.

The councillor expressed optimism, which he said re-echo the views of all the locals of Gbainty Wallah Section, that the vice president will contribute greatly towards the development of Lokomasama and that the expectations of the people from the VP will be addressed. He assured that they will receive the VP in grand style in Lokomasama Chiefdom.

Mr. Mohamed Alpha Gassama (Photo) expressed optimism that the homecoming of the vice president to Lokomasama Chiefdom will help in bringing together the various divided groups of the chiefdom.

Gassama spoke about the infighting that has plunged Lokomasama Chiefdom over the years, resulting from Member of Parliament election and Chieftaincy election. He expressed optimism that the coming of the VP will help foster peace, love, and oneness between indigenes of Lokomasama Chiefdom. He said: “I am hopeful that the Honourable Vice President will serve as a symbol of peace in Lokomasama Chiefdom.”

Speaking about the programme of events for welcoming the vice president to Lokomasama Chiefdom, Mr. Gassama said that the two days visit will see a jogging event on the 26th December 2018 at Gbainty Wallah; and on the 27th December 2018, he will organized a welcoming show at his Topman Riverside Complex, Gbainty Wallah Wharf, Lokomasama Chiefdom. He said that Sara D Great will be performing. He also added that several cultural dancers have been lined up to give the Honourable VP a stunning welcome.

