Waste Collection Management Association launched in Freetown

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 26 January 2022:

Mayor of Freetown – Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr spoke yesterday at the launch of the Waste Collection Management Association.

Tricycle groups have organised themselves into an association, to support the growth of their businesses and ensure sustainability of this model of household waste collection in Sierra Leone.

With youth unemployment at an all-time high of over 80% in Sierra Leone, and poverty rising fast, and a city desperately in need of being transformed into one of the sub-region’s top destinations for tourists, waste collectors organising themselves into a formal, co-ordinated association, could not have come sooner.

If properly organised and professionally managed, the Waste Collection Management Association could become a powerful voice that advocates for access to finance, better training, and improvement in working conditions and contract terms for its members.

Watch the Mayor Here:

https://fb.watch/aM7qzKnhxL/

