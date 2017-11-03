Watch AYV TV this Sunday as president Koroma speaks about the controversial APC presidential candidacy

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 3 November 2017

In what was the most anticipated announcement of the year, on a sunny afternoon in Makeni, Dr. Samura Kamara emerged as the flag bearer of the APC.

From that very moment on, the entire nation has been asking: “Why Samura Kamara?” The wait for an answer is over. President Ernest Bai Koroma will finally break his silence on AYV TV on Sunday, 5th November 2017.

Join Angela as she hosts Bami Cheedi, Solomon Djamiru, Lansana Dumbuya, and Valnora Edwin to receive the answer we’ve all been waiting for, from 7:00pm this Sunday.

Why was Samura Kamara picked to lead the APC into the 2018 elections? Find out on AYV channel 33, AYV Radio 101.6 FM, ayvnews.com.

On facebook you can watch the programme on https://goo.gl/F7X7QA and on the AYV mobile app this Sunday 5th November, from 7:00pm. Don’t miss it.

