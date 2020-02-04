We are not driving away investors from Sierra Leone – says opposition APC

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 4 February 2020:

An article written by the SLPP veteran – Dr Sama Banya and published in the Sierra Leone Telegraph on Sunday, 2nd February 2020, has drawn a quick response from the opposition APC party.

Dr, Banya accuses APC of trying to sabotage the efforts of the government in attracting foreign investors into the country.

But today, a statement from the APC strongly denies the accusations, and instead says that the negative and destructive policies of the ruling SLPP are themselves responsible for the decision of investors to stay away from the shores of Sierra Leone.

Sierra Leone needs over $4 Billion of investments in key sectors, in order to diversify the ailing economy, create jobs and improve the living standards of millions of people in the country, 70% of whom are unemployed.

After almost two years in government, the ruling SLPP is still struggling to manage the economy as unemployment continues to rise, inflation soaring, interest rates becoming more and more unaffordable, the value of the Leone falling against major global currencies, export earnings declining, while public debt continues to grow alarmingly.

Amid these economic difficulties, there is growing political instability in the country, caused by a spate of rioting and violence as tensions between the SLPP and APC worsen.

This is the APC statement:

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...