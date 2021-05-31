We remember May 31 injustice in Sierra Leone – a call for the international community to wake up

The Group of Ten: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 31 May 2021:

Whilst the month of May is celebrated in Africa as Liberation Day (liberation from injustice and other prejudices), a significant small number of people in Sierra Leone cannot do the same.

On May 31, 2019, the High Court of Sierra Leone presided by Justices Komba Kamanda and Momoh Jah-Stevens unjustly removed ten Members of Parliament belonging to the All People’s Congress Party from the wells of Parliament.

This compromising decision by the Judiciary was to enable the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) to gain a simple majority in parliament.

Today, May 31, marks two years since that wrongful decision was made. We must keep reminding ourselves and the world at large about this day. This day in history will never be forgotten.

It is a day that the mandate of over 100,000 people was overturned by just 2 men supposed to mete out justice in the land but did otherwise.

These two men – Justices Komba Kamanda and Momoh Jah-Stevens, did not only remove the 10 MPs but went ahead and ruled that 9 of them be replaced immediately without countenance to the Rules of Appeal. This was nothing but an arbitrary and indiscriminate perversion of justice. And the international community have turned a blind eye.

A day when a learned a lawyer who is the Speaker of Parliament did the awful and unwarranted – to hurriedly swore in the 9 Court MPs.

A day when the Sierra Leone Police unleashed their most barbaric and brutish conduct on innocent and harmless people marching from the courtyard to their party office.

We will keep commemorating this day not because we feel aggrieved or bitter anymore; but to remind the judiciary about the injustice they carried out.

This day will now be dubbed World Injustice Day. We will keep reminding the judiciary that their action to the effect will not be forgotten and there is always repercussion albeit many years down the line.

As a result of these unjust rulings, one of us, Hon Sheriff Carew has gone to the world beyond. May his soul rest in peace.

Four of us living in self-exile because of everyday taunting and provocation from supporters of these court MPs; Four of us jobless with daily pressure from our constituents.

This day will never be forgotten, and our judiciary is hereby called out to live to expectation. In the pursuit of justice, we will not remain silent. We remain the people’s Members of Parliament:

Hon Kemokoh Conteh – Constituency 108

Hon John Sattie Kargbo – Constituency 111

Hon Hariatu Ariana Bangura – Constituency 116

Hon Momoh Kamara – Constituency 120

Hon Ahmed Mansaray – Constituency -121

Hon Sheriff Carew (deceased) RIP – Constituency 122

Hon Rabbi Sirajin M. Rollings-Kamara – Constituency 127

Hon Abu Bakarr Sillah – Constituency 128

Hon Osman Abdel Timbo – Constituency 130

