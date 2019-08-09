What newspapers in Siera Leone say today

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 9 August 2019:

Today’s news headlines in Sierra Leone’s newspapers concentrate on a wide variety of issues, ranging from the economy to the government’s response to the environmental crisis and humanitarian disaster now facing the country after heavy rainfall and reckless deforestation to make way for housing construction in Freetown.

Some newspapers are blaming the finance minister, the financial secretary and the governor of the bank of Sierra Leone for the increasing economic hardship in the country; while others are comparing Sierra Leone’s economic crisis to that of Zimbabwe.

The arrest and continuing detention of 22 opposition APC officials and supporters at the Pademba Road Prison is also in the news, as they make their second appearance at the High Court today, after they were refused bail early this week.

The decision of the minister of mines to review the contracts of mining companies also made headlines. One newspaper reports that there were 4,499 road accidents last year – 2018. Road accident is the largest single cause of death in Sierra Leone.

This is what the papers say today:

