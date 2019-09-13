What the newspapers say in Sierra Leone today

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 13 September 2019:

News in Sierra Leone this morning is dominated by the story about president Bio’s snap meeting with the former president of the country – Ernest Bai Koroma and his opposition APC leadership. Most of the newspapers welcome the talks which took place yesterday at State House, as a first big step in the right direction to maintaining peace in Sierra Leone.

But some are expressing doubt as to the genuity of the talks, which they say is driven by the president’s need to show the international community, who are beginning to get fed-up of the continuing political tension in the country, that he is a man of peace who is now seizing the opportunity to extend an olive branch to the opposition.

Others say that the president is building up his reputation, ahead of next month’s United Nations Summit where he is likely to face a barrage of protests from opposition supporters in New York.

But pro-government newspapers are saying that the president is genuine in seeking an end to the current political tension and impasse, which they believe is being fuelled by some form of passive resistance by the opposition APC who are refusing to accept last year’s general elections defeat.

These are some of the headlines:

