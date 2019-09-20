What the newspapers say in Sierra Leone today?

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 20 September 2019:

Newspapers in Sierra Leone today, offer a broad coverage of some of the economic, political and social issues facing the country. Stories covered, range from the suspension of Sierra Leone by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association for non-payment of subscription; questioning of the government about its promise to bring 300 investors to Sierra Leone that has not been achieved; calls for investigations into the massive exam failure rate at the country’s law school, where over 60% of those who took the exams failed; and the continuing row over the taking over by the ruling SLPP of 9 parliamentary seats won by the opposition APC at the 2018 elections, after court petition.

Also making the news today, are stories covering the sacking of three Bank of Sierra Leone staff by the bank’s management, after they were accused of corruption and arrested by the police, who then passed on their files to the Attorney General’s office for prosecution. But the director of public prosecution has now decided that the three have no case to answer. The bank’s management is refusing to reinstate the alleged criminals. Is this the return of Nolle Prosequi – courtesy of powers from above?

Calls for former president Ernest Bai Koroma to step down from active politics, is also in the news today. Koroma is the chairman and leader of the opposition APC. He ruled Sierra Leone for over ten years, after winning the 2007 elections and saw his party suffered defeat at the polls last March. According to the country’s constitution, a president can only serve two terms in office. But the former president says he is going nowhere.

These are some of the main news headlines in Sierra Leone today, Friday 20 September 2019:

