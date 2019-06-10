What the papers say in Sierra Leone after Bio’s investment conference in London

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 10 June 2019:

Returning home to Sierra Leone after a busy schedule in London last week, which culminated in celebrating Her Majesty the Queen’s Birthday at a military parade after presenting all that is good in Sierra Leone to potential investors , president Bio is expected to now face the music from the media and opposition politicians, who are highly critical of his presidency, especially his frequent trips abroad. So what are the newspapers reporting today?

Today’s newspaper headlines in Sierra Leone are diverse. Some regard president Bio’s visit to London as a disaster, while others write about corruption, the sale of Sierra Leone government’s shares in Sierra Rutile Ltd., the commissions of inquiry, the possible rise in petrol price in the coming days, etc. This is what they say:

