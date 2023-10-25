Where is Sierra Leone’s sacked Auditor General Lara Taylor Pearce?

Dr Doma: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 25 October 2023:

Over twenty months have passed since President Bio took the controversial step of unconstitutionally sacking the Auditor General of Sierra Leone, Lara Taylor Pearce. Her dismissal came in the wake of the publication of a damning report highlighting serious financial mismanagement and misappropriation of public funds within State House and various government ministries.

But as time has passed, the question lingers: Where is Lara Taylor Pearce now, and what’s happening with her case?

Rather than addressing the allegations of financial misconduct with the gravity they deserved, President Bio opted to replace Lara Taylor Pearce with a seemingly less qualified individual, raising concerns about political motivations behind the decision.

Furthermore, the President established a committee of Judges to investigate allegations of impropriety and professional misconduct purportedly committed by Lara Taylor- Pearce.

However, after nearly two years of investigation, there has been no concrete evidence to implicate Lara Taylor Pearce.

This raises questions about the legitimacy of the claims against her and the motives behind her sudden removal from the position of Auditor General.

The absence of concrete findings by the committee investigating Lara Tayor-Pearce’s alleged improprieties calls into question the entire process. It appears the allegations against her were either unfounded or that the evidence, if it ever existed, has not been substantiated.

This leaves observers wondering whether the investigation was truly intended to uncover wrongdoing or if it was merely a means to tarnish the reputation of a dedicated public servant.

The lack of transparency and the apparent absence of substantial findings have only fuelled speculation and heightened concerns regarding the treatment of whistleblowers and those who dare to expose corruption.

This situation underscores the importance of maintaining the independence and integrity of institutions responsible for ensuring accountability and transparency in government operations.

As the tribunal is scheduled to resume its proceedings, the whereabouts and status of Lara Taylor-Pearce remain uncertain. Many are eager to know what has transpired during these twenty months and what the future holds for this former Auditor General.

Will the allegations against her be definitively proven, or will her removal ultimately be viewed as a politically motivated act?

In the coming weeks and months, Sierra Leoneans will be watching closely, hoping for clarity and transparency regarding the case of Lara Taylor Pearce.

The integrity of the country’s institutions and its commitment to fighting corruption and ensuring accountability hang in the balance.

Only time will tell what’s happening, but one thing is certain – the questions surrounding the sacked Auditor General must be answered.