Why Sierra Leoneans in the Diaspora fear coming back home

Michael Sesay: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 30 July 2025:

Every December, the airports in Lungi and Freetown welcome a wave of well-dressed Sierra Leoneans returning from the diaspora. They arrive with suitcases full of gifts, dreams of reconnecting with their roots, and sometimes even ideas of relocating for good. But by mid-January, many are already counting the days to return abroad.

And the truth is, far more Sierra Leoneans in the diaspora dream about coming home than actually do it. Why? Because while Salone is home—the land of warmth, laughter, and mango trees—it is also a place that scares its own children.

This fear is not imagined. It is lived. It is layered. And it is deeply rooted in realities that we must confront if we ever hope to reverse the brain drain and welcome our diaspora back with dignity.

Fear of Insecurity and Political Instability

At the top of the list is the growing sense of insecurity and political tension in the country.

While those abroad have watched their host countries strengthen institutions and protect civil liberties, Sierra Leone remains stuck in cycles of ethno-political division, election-related violence, and uneven law enforcement.

Diasporans worry:

“Will I be targeted because of my tribe or political views?”

“What if the government changes and everything I build gets destroyed?”

“Can I trust the police or the courts to protect my interests?”

The fear is not just about crime—it’s about systemic unpredictability.

Fear of Economic Disillusionment

Diasporans often dream of coming home to start a business or invest in the economy. But many quickly face a hard truth: the system is not built to support honest hustle.

Access to capital is limited.

Corruption is widespread—from business registration to customs.

Power outages, poor internet, and unreliable infrastructure make modern entrepreneurship feel like a gamble.

Local partnerships can be deceptive, and contracts are often not enforced.

Too many stories abound of returnees who lost everything—from land grabs to failed investments to betrayal by “trusted” relatives.

The Social Pressure and Burden

Coming home from “abroad” comes with a heavy crown.

In the eyes of friends and extended family, you are the “American man,” “London woman,” “Germany boss.” You are expected to give, pay, sponsor, employ, fund, fix, and feed.

Many diasporans speak of being emotionally blackmailed, constantly drained by a society that doesn’t understand the struggles they went through abroad.

“They think I have money trees in Europe.”

“I’m tired of being seen as a wallet.”

Returning home should feel like a reunion. Instead, for many, it feels like a nonstop ATM withdrawal.

Healthcare Horror Stories

It’s one thing to visit home for Christmas. It’s another to grow old here or raise a family.

Sierra Leone’s healthcare system—despite some improvements—is still one of the weakest in the region. Diasporans fear:

What happens in a medical emergency?

Can I find trusted, qualified doctors?

Is there any decent healthcare outside of Freetown?

Many diasporans have elderly parents who died not because of disease—but because basic care wasn’t available in time. That trauma runs deep.

The Bureaucratic Maze

From acquiring land to renewing passports, doing anything “official” in Sierra Leone can be a time-consuming, bribe-filled, patience-testing ordeal.

People abroad are used to systems that work. Apps that function. IDs that arrive in the mail. In Salone?

You stand in line for hours.

Pay “expediting fees” under the table.

Or worse—lose documents entirely.

That level of dysfunction discourages even the most patriotic diasporans.

Cultural Disconnect and Silent Alienation

Diasporans may love Salone, but after 10, 15, or 30 years abroad, they’ve changed. Their worldview, pace, expectations, even accents evolve. And when they come back, they often feel like strangers in their own land.

Locals accuse them of being “proud” or “Westernized.”

They struggle to find peers who relate.

Even basic social services feel alien.

The place that once felt like home now makes them feel like outsiders trying too hard to fit in.

Lack of Institutional Support for Returnees

In Ghana or Rwanda, governments have made deliberate efforts to court the diaspora. There are diaspora commissions, incentives, housing schemes, and investment desks.

In Sierra Leone, the effort is patchy at best. There is no national strategy to harness the diaspora’s skills, money, or networks. No reintegration programs. No tax breaks. No fast-track processing.

Diasporans are left to navigate everything on their own, vulnerable to scammers, fraudsters, and red tape.

Trauma, Memory, and Unhealed Wounds

For some Sierra Leoneans, especially those who fled during the civil war, coming home is emotionally complex. The land reminds them of what they lost—homes, loved ones, innocence. Some fear being retraumatized.

Others are quietly angry that after all these years, so little has changed.

The Love is Still There

Despite all of this, the love Sierra Leoneans in the diaspora feel for home has not died. It’s alive. It’s just cautious. It’s been tested too many times.

Diasporans want to come back. They want to contribute. They want to be part of the nation’s rebuilding. But the environment must meet them halfway.

Sierra Leone cannot keep asking its best and brightest to return—only to punish them for trying.

Final Thought

It is not unpatriotic to want security. It is not selfish to desire working systems. And it is not arrogant to expect respect and professionalism when you come home.

If Sierra Leone is truly serious about progress, then it must create a country where coming home is not an act of courage—but an act of joy.

Until then, the fear will remain.