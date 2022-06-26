Wife of Sierra Leone’s opposition politician Dr Kandeh Yumkella has passed on

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 26 June 2022:

The Sierra Leone Telegraph regrets to announce the death of Mrs Philomena Yumkella, who passed away this morning in Norway after a short illness. The news came this afternoon when a senior member of the National Grand Coalition (NGC) Party – Oushey, who serves as Personal Assistant to Dr Kandeh Yumkella, wrote on social media: “We regret to announce the demise of Mrs Philomena Kandeh Yumkella which sad event took place today Sunday 26th June 2022. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.”

And this is what Dr Yumkella himself posted on his facebook page this afternoon:

