Winch Energy Ltd celebrates project success in Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 11 November 2020:

Leading off-grid electricity provider, Winch Energy, has been presented with the International Environmental Impact Award at the British Expertise International Awards 2020.

Awarded in recognition of the renewable off-grid power project in Sierra Leone, the achievement acknowledges Winch Energy’s efforts to provide clean, affordable energy to over 40,000 people in the country’s Koinadugu, Bombali and Tonkolili districts.

The award-winning development uses Winch Energy’s proprietary Remote Power Unit (RPU) and other operating technology such as the Winch Dashboard and the Winch Controller to power 24 villages and a community health centre in the country’s northern region.

The project was co-funded by the UK’s Department for International Development – now replaced by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office to sustainably supply renewable energy to populations that previously had no access to or were underserved by the national grid.

Run in partnership with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) in Sierra Leone, the project has also developed local enterprise.

“Our relationship with micro credit operator EasySolar offers communities electrical appliances available on micro-credit and a partnership with the telecom operator Orange – gives villages access to telecoms and mobile money services. Since Winch started to power the villages some 6 months ago, 83% of customers say their livelihood has improved and over half of customers (56%) say their income has increased,” Nicholas Wrigley, CEO of Winch Energy Group told the Sierra Leone Telegraph.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Winch Energy has electrified a further 12 community health centres, giving them free power to ensure patients and healthcare professionals can reliably access clean water, lighting and specialist equipment including ventilators. Furthermore, Winch Energy has installed MOPO battery systems to benefit people in the wider community who are yet to be directly connected to the mini-grids and from March 2021 Winch Energy will pilot an electric vehicle programme.

The British Expertise International Awards 2020 celebrate the best of UK expertise in international development, infrastructure and capacity building and announced winners at a virtual ceremony on 21st October 2020. Winch Energy was shortlisted in the category of International Environmental Impact category alongside two other finalists; and was successfully crowned as winner by an esteemed panel of industry experts. The judges included President of British Expertise International, HRH The Duke of Gloucester, and CEO Tom Cargill.

Commenting on the award, Nicholas Wrigley, CEO of Winch Energy Group said: “This award acknowledges the efforts of all our team and partners and shines a light on the life-changing improvements reliable power can bring to people in remote communities. It also shows how partnerships between the public and private sector can successfully boost developing economies and act as a force for environmental good.

“We are now one of the largest electricity providers in Sierra Leone, in spite of the geographical challenges that come with working in remote areas and the added difficulties posed by the pandemic, we are looking to expand our footprint into many other villages. In the next year we expect to connect a further 10,000 people in the country to renewable, smart energy.”

Judge Steve Burgin, Advisory Board Member for Strategy International and Non-Executive Director of Offshore Wind Growth Partnership says: “The Environmental Impact Award recognises outstanding achievements that deploy expertise and innovation to make a meaningful, positive changes in the journey of many countries towards attainment of their Sustainable Development Goals. This year we applaud a project that switches rural communities to low carbon and renewable sources of energy whilst still promoting sustainable and inclusive economic development. Congratulations to the team at Winch Energy and let’s hope this is just one important step towards ever wider rollout of renewable power to communities across this region and beyond.”

About Winch Energy

Winch Energy is a global, off-grid renewable energy developer, technology designer and integrator. It focuses on Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency projects in Europe, Africa, Latin America and Asia. Through its Remote Power Unit, the “RPU”, Winch Energy provides a “3-Utility” solution for the 840 million people around the world without access to electricity, internet or water.

Winch Energy currently operates in five countries across Africa, with two key projects currently under construction in Sierra Leone and Uganda which will provide over 6,600 connections, benefiting over 150,000 people. Winch Energy’s 2020 pipeline currently exceeds 200,000 new connections, expecting to benefit over 1.5 million people.

Founded in 2008 by Nicholas Wrigley, who remains a significant shareholder, Winch Energy is jointly owned by Winch Partners, Total Eren S.A., Al Gihaz Holding and ITOCHU Europe PLC.

www.winchenergy.com

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...