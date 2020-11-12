Chief Justice Edwards promise to get tough with corrupt officials in the judiciary

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 12 November 2020:
Sierra Leone’s Chief Justice Desmond Babatunde Edwards on Tuesday, warned those serving in the country’s Judiciary to desist from bribery, corruption and abuse of office which he said will undermine sustainable reforms and growth of the Judiciary.
His warning which is seen by many as a damning admission of rampant corruption in the judiciary, comes as confidence and trust in the judiciary continue to fall.
Chief Justice Edwards was delivering his keynote address to court staff attending a six-day training programme, including Court Registrars, Baliffs, Administrative and other Support staff of the Judiciary – a total of one hundred and twenty-eight.
According to Justice Edwards, the training is the first in the history of the Judiciary. He told participants that the Judiciary and Legal Training Institute has appointed experienced facilitators to deliver the training, covering: the Roles of Registrars in Civil and Criminal Courts; Roles of the Bailiffs, Court Secretaries in both Civil and Criminal proceedings; treatment of vulnerable and special witnesses, Bail and Bond Regulations, Bail/Bond requirements, management of records, Judiciary as an Arm of Government: Relationship with the Bar, Law Office, Sierra Leone Police and the Legal Aid Board, facilities and assets, ethics with particular reference to the code of conduct for support staff and many more to develop their capacity.
Speaking about the adverse effects of corruption in the judiciary, Chief Justice Edwards said ‘some staff members are either just too wicked or not good at their work, which is why they mostly renege on their sacred duties to allow court files and documents to go missing; allowing accused persons to jump bail or sometimes delay or stop cases from coming up for hearing’.
Although many would say that the chief justice has waited two years before accepting that there is corruption in the judiciary and take prompt action, he has not gone far enough. Critics are calling for the sacking of corrupt court officials, magistrates, and judges.
But Justice Edwards vowed to reform the judiciary and make it transparent and accountable to the people. He said that the training will empower court officials to become resourceful and productive.
He added that after the training staff members who engage in corruption under the cover of inexperience or lack of training will have no place to hide.
“You either do what is expected of you or face disciplinary action,” he warned.
The training is being headed by the Director of Judiciary and Legal Training Institute, Hon. Justice Eku Roberts with support from Justices Hon. Brown Marke (JSC); Hon. Alusine Sesay (JSC); Hon. Reginald Fynn (JA); Hon. Monfred Sesay (JA); Hon. Musu Damba (JA); Hon. Bintu Alhadi (JA) and Hon. Komba Kamanda (JA).
In 2015 after the investigative Ghanaian journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, exposed some high court judges, in Ghana, that were involved in human trafficking, bribery and corruption and working in tandem with corrupt police forces around the country, they were duly suspended by the chief justice of Ghana. There should be no place for corrupt members of the judiciary . Because it undermines trust by the public. “UNITY, PEACE AND JUSTICE” is engraved in our country’s court of arms. That tells you everything you want to know why justice is so important . Because with out it, its anarchy. Whether you are a judge, a register, police officer, bailiffs what ever role you play in interpreting the laws of the land, you have to be seen to be doing your job without any fear or favour.
The security of the state rest on the shoulders of those that work in the judiciary. Your job is more important in advancing the cause of the country and development than the office of the President, and parliament combined. So it is incumbent of members of the judiciary to know their role in our society. The state left unchecked and policed is detrimental to the rights of ordinary citizens and a Free press . If you think of the state as a family, the judiciary is playing the role of Mum and Dad to resolve issues that may arise in the family. Like election dispute, land issues, prosecution of those that break the law, example is the ongoing corruption cases. A country cannot develop without a strong and robust judiciary .
An independent judiciary will make tribal and regional differences thing of the past. I hope our chief justice practices what he preaches to restore some faith in our out of control, and Bio politicised judiciary. More than ever, our country need our judiciary to be seen to be independent and blindly interpreting the laws of the land as written in our statue books. If the US judiciary wasn’t independent, Trump would be sworn in on the 20th of January 2021, as the 46th president of the United States . That underscores why we need robust and effective judiciary in Sierra leone.