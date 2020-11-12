Jacob Majekodumni William Walker – Gone but not forgotten

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 12 November 2020:

The death is reported of Mr. Jacob Majekodumni William Walker, who sadly passed away on the 27th of October 2020, at the Choithram Memorial Hospital in Freetown, Sierra Leone. He was 86 years old.

Jacob Majekodumni William Walker was Managing Partner at King Walker and Associates, Director of Accounting and Auditing at the African Development Bank – Abidjan Ivory Coast, Retired Executive Director – EDIMAC Consultants, Senior Finance Officer at the University of Sierra Leone, Principal Auditor in the Audit Department, Sierra Leone, and Auditor with Panel Kerr Forster.

He is survived by his wife – Mrs. Nemata Majeks-Walker; his sister – Iris Cole; sisters- in- law – Ethel Walker and Agnes Walker; children – Bola, Abiodun, Kwallay, Kwashi, Ajuha and Charles, Kobi and Hawa, Majeks Jnr, Tunde, Winston, Mamei, Cashmond, and Yabai; grandchildren – Roberta, George Edwin and Mabinty, Majeks III, James, Ones, Assanatu, Abu Bakarr, Chantal and Justin Pratt, Carlos, Dionne, Kinte and Kornya Walker, Alexis, Rinatya and Joshua Walker, Kelvin Bultman, Enid and Melvin Koroma, Adeyemi and Sylvia Newstead, Daydette Sesay, Fatola Coker, Babatunde, Kenneth and Ola Kessebeh, June Mcrae, Joselyna and Orlando, Shanu and Marcella, Maliha and Anees Baker, Nemata and Yabai Kaikumba, Ambrose and Andrea Koroma

Great-Grandchildren – Ethan and Chloe Coker, Channah Daniels, Susan and Cecilia Kessebeh, Kaliee Budd, George jnr. and Samboe Edwin; nieces and nephews – Mabinu and Rugie Walker, Marie Walker, Cynthia, Christie and Ofeh Morgan, Olabisi and Claude Johnson, Susan and Albert Kessebeh, Dennis and Mamei Peacock, Taiwo, Cecilia and Sylvanus Newstead, Melissa, Ronald, Prince and Cecilia, Princess, George, Bertrand, Moji, Pede and Millicent Cole, Donald and Wanda Peacock, Ralph and Athanasia Harding, Esther Adenuga, Max and Sylvia Bailor, Tunike and Christopher Greene, Anita, Alex, Eustace, Victor and Rose Cole, Raymond and Millicent Cole, Fiona and Darren Edwards, and Musa King Jnr.

Cousins – Feyi Weekes, Bola Strasser-Williams, Hannah Deen, Octavia Johnson, Rev. Jozee Belu-John, Jimmy During and Olu Aberdeen; cousins-in-law – Emma Edwards, Mabinty Macrae, Haja Abiodun Mahdi, Haja Jemi Ghazali, Haja Hawa Fallah, Ajara and Mohammed Sanusi.

There will be a Solemn Evensong and Vigil at St. Philips Church, Patton Street on Saturday 14th November, 2020 from 7pm-9pm.

Funeral and Communion Service will take place on Sunday 15th November, 2020 at St. Philips Church, Patton Street, Freetown, at 2.30 pm. Interment will take place at the Race Course Cemetery in Freetown.

There will be a laying out ceremony at his residence – 17 Bailah Leigh Road, Hill Station from 10am to 11am and at St. Philips Church, Patton Street from 12pm – 2pm.

All COVID-19 protocols would be strictly adhered to, including frequent hand washing, face mask wearing and social distancing.

Mr. Jacob Majekodumni William Walker will be missed by his close friends, including: Crispin and Evelyn Wilson, Alimamy Wurie, Family of Haja Adama Sulaiman, Ambassador Amadu Deen Tejan-Sie, Tunde Venn, Jack Garber, Prof Kosonike Koso Thomas, Prof. Ogunlade Davidson, Prof. M.O. Williams’ Family, Baby C. Harding, Anna Silla, Haja Demu Sesay, Cardinal Jean Pierre, Adeyemi Pratt, Haja Umu Dahniya, Bintu St. John, Abu Bangura, Abdulai and Fatmata Mustapha, Herbert and Selina Mcleod, Jurai Kamara, Jartu Cole, Fereh, Manso Samura, Ballu Sumah, Hassana Koroma, Sadhu and Amina Bah, Alhaji Yazid and Haja Seray Zubairu, Aminata Kallay, Sandra Johnson, Lati Johnson-Taylor, Sonia Stanley, Hawa Samai, Dr. Nana Pratt, Manal Ghazzawi, Aminata Mansaray, Alhaji Shamsu Deen-Cole, Sandra 0Johnson, Ada Fahnbulleh, Meredith Boston, Hawa Benjamin Mahdi, Naill and Anthea Power, Benoni Strasser-King family, Abdul Tejan-Cole, Clifford Williams, Hawa Sakai, Dr. Zenuraine Mahdi, Prof. Yekini and Paigie Alghali,. Dr Akim and Yvonne Gibril, Dr Ishmael Peters, Tani Pratt, Henri Adhepeau, Dr. Bernadette Lahai, Isatu Will, Robert and Ebun Strasser-King, Rassin and Ambassador Rasie Kargbo, Junietta Macauley, Cecilia Thomas, Joe and Tunde Luke, Arnold and Gifty Maddy, the executive and members of of the 50/50 Group, especially Haja Mariama Fofanah, Harriet Turay, Haja Saiminatu Kassim, Dr. Aisha Fofanah-Ibrahim, Dr. Fatou Taqi, Haja Alima Yebbi, Officers and members of the St. Philips, Holy Trinity, Gibralter Methodist, Buxton and Samaria church choirs, Royal Institute of Church Music, Members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Sierra Leone, various organizations at St. Philips Church; Members of the Odeleh and Ejesa Hunting Societies; Young Rising Orjeh Society, Residents of 81c Kissy Road, 34 A,B,C Congo Cross, 17 Bailah Leigh Road, Hill Station, Staff of King Walker and Associates, EDIMAC, University of Sierra Leone and the African Development Bank.

Other relatives and friends include: The Coles, Osbornes, Macraes, Edwards, Thomas, Peacocks, Sawyers, Johnsons, Hardings, Ademu-Johns, Belu-Johns, Pinkneys, Macfoys, Macboimas, Caulkers, Deens, Dawrani, Whyte, Bob-Jones, Oliver-Worteh, Jusu-Sheriff, Musa King, Nasiru Alhadi families, Clotteys and Akilapa Sawyers of Accra, Ghana, Isaliako family of Mountain Cut, Rokie-Bully Family of Fourah Bay, the Jamiul Salaam and Jamiul Atiq Jamaats.

