Yumkella Supreme Court case is still alive – says NGC lawyer Jusu Sheriff

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 24 March 2018:

There has been no official reaction from Dr. Yumkella and his lawyers to the ruling APC party’s decision announced yesterday to drop its Supreme Court case – nolle prosequi. The court hearing was brought by APC’s David Fornah to clarify legislative and constitutional rules which the APC says must debar Yumkella from contesting the elections.

But a senior member of the NGC executive – lawyer Yasmin Jusu Sheriff has dismissed the ruling APC decision as bogus and politically motivated. She said that the petition case brought against Dr. Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella by APC’s David Fornah has not been discontinued or thrown out of the Supreme Court. The hearing will go ahead on 28th March 2018 she said.

According to NGC sources, the document of discontinuity signed by the Court’s Registrar “is fake and contrary to the truth. Madam Jusu Sheriff says the action by APC is a cheap political propaganda to win over some NGC voters. She advocated for a change and no one will stop that national change.”

Responding to the news of APC’s decision, Lawyer Jusu Sheriff said: “This is unprofessional behaviour and sharp practise by our colleague (Barrister) Centus Macaulay, done apparently to assist the APC’s crude attempts to score cheap political points. I have written the following in response to one of the enquiries I have received from concerned NGC members”:

“Yes, the Dual Citizenship case is still very much alive. The High Court and Supreme Rules are clear that the document being paraded on social media is NOT the correct or legal way to discontinue such a matter as ours in the Supreme Court. (See document below)

“This silly paper is just another fake product of someone’s imagination, designed to deliberately mislead the voting public into thinking otherwise. Our legal team led by Dr Abdulai O. Conteh is totally confident of our case, and we shall be in court on Wednesday 28th March to go on with this matter.

“There are important national issues at stake that affect hundreds of thousands of Sierra Leoneans, especially in the diaspora. So, NGC and KKY are not about to give up on this case. I think this APC man and his lawyer are now afraid to face the court and want to run away from their bogus case. I hope this helps clarify the facts of this matter and set your mind at ease,” Yasmin Jusu-Sheriff assures NGC supporters and diasporans.

In another, though related development, there are unconfirmed reports of parliamentary candidates of the NGC party now cross-carpeting to the ruling APC. Yesterday, it was reported that one of the party’s elected parliamentary candidates for the Freetown constituencies – Laj Kay of constituency 128, has defected to the APC.

Responding this and other reports of NGC defections, Dr. Julius Spencer – NGC Campaign Spokesman said:

“It has come to the attention of the leadership of the National Grand Coalition Party that certain individuals purporting to be members or officials of the party have been using the name of the party in canvassing votes for the parties scheduled to face each other in the Presidential run-off elections on March 27.

“The NGC wishes to reiterate its position on the run-off elections that was outlined in a statement issued by the party’s Director of Communications and Campaign Spokesman on Wednesday March 21, 2018.

“The NGC has not endorsed or entered into a coalition with either the APC or SLPP. It however advised its members and supporters to make their own individual decisions as to who to vote for in the run-off.

“Any NGC member or supporter who decides to canvas votes for any one of the parties going for the run-off, can only do so in their individual capacities and not in the name of the NGC. Those individuals claiming to be canvassing votes for the APC or SLPP on behalf of the NGC are advised in their own interest to cease and desist forthwith.”

APC application to Supreme Court to quash Yumkella case:

