Dr Doma: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 26 May 2023:

Freetown, the capital city of Sierra Leone, stands at a crucial juncture in its history. With the upcoming mayoral elections, citizens of Freetown have the opportunity to decide who will lead them into the future.

An evaluation of the candidates shows that Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr is the ideal choice for a second term. Her commitment to integrity, transparency, and accountability has set her apart as a leader who puts the city and its people first.

Let us delve deeper into the reasons why Freetonians should vote for Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr in the upcoming elections.

Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr has consistently demonstrated her leadership with integrity. Her dedication to ethical practices and principles has earned her the respect of both her supporters and opponents. Throughout her first term, she has acted as a beacon of trustworthiness, ensuring that the interests of Freetown’s citizens are at the forefront of her decision-making process. By re-electing Mayor Aki-Sawyerr, Freetonians can be assured that their leader will always prioritize what is right for the city.

In an era where transparency and accountability are vital, Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr has excelled. She has implemented measures to ensure that the inner workings of the municipal government are open and accessible to the public. Through her policies, Freetonians have gained greater insight into the decision-making processes, budget allocations, and overall governance of the city. Mayor Aki-Sawyerr’s commitment to accountability has fostered a culture of trust and cooperation between the government and its citizens.

No one can deny the remarkable progress Freetown has made under Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr’s leadership. She has put the city on the map, gaining recognition for her innovative approach to governance. Through her vision and tenacity, Freetown has undergone transformative changes.

Systems now in place for rapid implementation. Mayor Aki-Sawyerr has championed initiatives to address infrastructure challenges, improve public services, and promote economic growth. Her dedication to the city’s progress is unquestionable, and her track record speaks for itself.

Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr has faced numerous challenges and intimidation from the central government throughout her tenure. Despite these obstacles, she has stood firm in her commitment to serving the people of Freetown. Her resilience and determination to do what is right for the city have been unwavering.

In addition to the compelling reasons mentioned above, the fall of the cotton tree in Freetown adds another layer of significance to Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr’s candidacy for the mayoral elections. The cotton tree, a symbol of historical and cultural importance in Sierra Leone, has long been a central landmark for citizens and visitors and also a reminder of the nation’s past struggles and triumphs. Its fall represents a shift in the city’s landscape and presents a unique opportunity for transformation.

As the Freetown skyline has changed with the fall of the cotton tree, the city finds itself at a crossroads, seeking a leader who can navigate this transition and harness it for the benefit of its people. Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, with her visionary approach and commitment to progress, is well-positioned to seize this opportunity and guide Freetown into a new era.

By re-electing Mayor Aki-Sawyerr, Freetonians will send a strong message of support, empowering her to continue the good work she has been doing.

Mayor Aki-Sawyerr’s slogan, “5 More To Do More,” encapsulates her dedication to building on the progress already achieved. She recognizes that there is still work to be done to further improve the lives of Freetonians.

With five more years in office, she aims to continue her transformative agenda, addressing pressing issues such as poverty alleviation, education reform, environmental sustainability, and healthcare improvement. By re-electing Mayor Aki-Sawyerr, Freetonians can ensure a brighter future for their city.

Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr has proven herself as an exceptional leader during her first term in office. Freetonians have witnessed the positive impact of her leadership and the transformative changes she has brought to the city.

*#5 MoreToDoMore*

*#TranformFreetown*