Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr – She came when no one called. Will you answer her now? Op ed

Dr. Doma: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 04 July 2025:

Let’s be honest Sierra Leone is struggling and the APC hasn’t exactly proven it’s readiness to lead the change. We’ve seen too many bad decisions, outdated strategies and not enough bold leadership. Then came Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr. She didn’t wait to be invited or appointed.

She left the comfort of London during the Ebola crisis and returned home not for power or praise, but to help. She risked her life and made a difference when many were just watching. That’s not politics. That’s patriotism.

After Ebola, she served under President Koroma, heading the Presidential Delivery Team. And she delivered not just speeches, but results.

In 2018, she ran for mayor and won not once, but twice In Freetown. As a woman In a male-dominated space. In 2023, she defended her votes and secured a win, while others only complained.

And yet, APC hasn’t fully embraced her. Why?

Because she’s a woman?

Because she’s not playing the old political games?

Because she gets real results?

Yvonne doesn’t make noise, she makes impact. She’s been insulted, disrespected and lied about more than many male politicians. But she didn’t quit.

She fixed a broken council. She made sanitation a serious issue. She brought climate change into local governance. She championed the Cable Car project not for elites, but for everyday Freetonians.

Even when a $20 million World Bank grant was blocked not by her she didn’t go complaining. She found another way. That’s leadership.

So here’s the big question: Should Yvonne lead APC into 2028? If APC wants to win, yes.

She’s the most credible choice. Not because she’s perfect — but because:

She wins real elections.

She has a clean, respected record.

She connects with youth, women and even neutrals.

She gets things done — no excuses.

This is bigger than party politics. Bigger than tribes. This is about whether APC wants to win or stay stuck in the past.

Choosing another recycled name with no real support or fresh ideas is handing victory back to the other side. So ask yourself:

Who do the people actually trust?

Who inspires the youth?

Who can win and protect the vote?

Yvonne isn’t your typical politician. And maybe that’s exactly what Sierra Leone needs right now.

Dear APC delegates: You’ve been saying you want change. You’ve been saying you want to win. Well, here she is. She didn’t wait to be called — she came. She’s not begging — she’s ready.

But would the APC party countenance her, if they are certain that the so-called ‘progressives’ and women are not showing very clear indications now that they would rally behind her?

Some progressives are pinning their hopes on a complete overhaul of the current political system, so may be prepared to throw the baby out with the murky bath water of APC / SLPP politics that has held the country in a stranglehold for 64 years.

The real question is: Are you?